Do you remember these shocking city scenes from storms of the past?
- Credit: Archant Library
With Storm Barra coming to an end, we've taken a look back at some of the more powerful storms to have hit Norwich.
Norwich Evening News community content curator, Siofra Connor, has taken a trip through the archives to find some pictures of previous storms that caused damage across the city.
Norwich received a battering during the great storms of 1976 and 1987, with trees blocking roads and buildings blown down.
During the storm in 1976, a spokesperson for the RAC at the time described the general conditions in the country as being like "a giant bowling alley with trees littered like bowling pins all over the road".
In October 1987, millions of pounds worth of damage was caused in Norfolk, with many left without electricity, beach huts blowing along paths and telephone lines down.