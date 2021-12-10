News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Do you remember these shocking city scenes from storms of the past?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:08 PM December 10, 2021
Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm.

A man takes a look at the damage to his property following the 1987 storm. - Credit: Archant Library

With Storm Barra coming to an end, we've taken a look back at some of the more powerful storms to have hit Norwich.

Norwich Evening News community content curator, Siofra Connor, has taken a trip through the archives to find some pictures of previous storms that caused damage across the city. 

Mrs Judy Jobling, cashier at Howard, Killin & Bruce, solicitors, of Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. S

Mrs Judy Jobling, cashier at Howard, Killin & Bruce, solicitors, of Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Surveying the damage to her office, after the 1976 storm. - Credit: Archant

Norwich received a battering during the great storms of 1976 and 1987, with trees blocking roads and buildings blown down.

During the storm in 1976, a spokesperson for the RAC at the time described the general conditions in the country as being like "a giant bowling alley with trees littered like bowling pins all over the road".

The entrance to the premises of Grain Storage (Norfolk) Ltd in Yarmouth Road Norwich, completely blo

The entrance to the premises of Grain Storage (Norfolk) Ltd in Yarmouth Road Norwich, completely blocked by the branches of a 70ft tree brought down in the storm of 1976. - Credit: Archant

Staff were evacuated as workmen moved in to deal with a beech tree brought down by the weekend storm

Staff were evacuated as workmen moved in to deal with a beech tree brought down by the 1976 storm at the Hotel Eiger, Salhouse Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

In October 1987, millions of pounds worth of damage was caused in Norfolk, with many left without electricity, beach huts blowing along paths and telephone lines down.

Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm.

Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm. - Credit: Archant

Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm.

A tree protrudes on to a balcony following the storm of October 1987. - Credit: Archant

Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm.

Workers sweep away the debris following the 1987 storm. - Credit: Archant

Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm.

Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm. - Credit: Archant

Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm.

A bus is stuck by a tree in the storm of October 1987. - Credit: Archant

Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm.

Storm damage in Norwich following the 1987 storm. - Credit: Archant Library


