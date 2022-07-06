Gallery
Wander through Norwich Market in the 1960s
- Credit: Archant Library
For centuries it has been the beating heart of our fine city.
The history of Norwich Market stretches back more than 900 years to its establishment by the Normans following the 1066 conquest.
Since then it has changed greatly with major growth to the Medieval Ages followed by redevelopments in the 19th century, 1930s, 1970s and more recently a transformative facelift in 2005.
But today we are winding back the clock and visiting the market and its stalls in the 1960s.
There was John E. Minns Quality Fruit and The Tool Box where you could buy and sell hardware.
You could pick up a bite to eat at Reggie's, a glimpse of their sign can be seen in our photo with Norwich Castle in the background.
Perhaps you remember buying fresh flowers from the market, like this customer in 1961.
And of course, these were the days before the pedestrianisation of Gentleman's Walk so traffic bustled past the market as well as the crowd of shoppers.
We hope you have enjoyed these photos from our archive of Norwich Market in the 1960s.
