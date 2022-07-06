Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Wander through Norwich Market in the 1960s

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 5:45 AM July 6, 2022
Shoppers hunting for bargains on the Norwich City market in 1961

Shoppers hunting for bargains at Norwich Market. Date: May 30, 1961 - Credit: Archant Library

For centuries it has been the beating heart of our fine city.

The history of Norwich Market stretches back more than 900 years to its establishment by the Normans following the 1066 conquest. 

Since then it has changed greatly with major growth to the Medieval Ages followed by redevelopments in the 19th century, 1930s, 1970s and more recently a transformative facelift in 2005.  

Christmas shopping on Norwich Market in 1967

Christmas shopping at a fruit and veg stall on Norwich Market. Date: December 16, 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

But today we are winding back the clock and visiting the market and its stalls in the 1960s.

There was John E. Minns Quality Fruit and The Tool Box where you could buy and sell hardware.

Norwich Market stalls in 1966

Shoppers browse two of the stalls on Norwich Market on January 18, 1966. - Credit: Adrian Judd

You could pick up a bite to eat at Reggie's, a glimpse of their sign can be seen in our photo with Norwich Castle in the background.

Norwich Market and castle seen in 1966

Norwich Market with the castle in the background and a glimpse of the sign for Reggie's stall to the right middle of the photograph on November 11, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Perhaps you remember buying fresh flowers from the market, like this customer in 1961.

A lone customer completes her transaction at this flower stall on Norwich market in the bleak days of early January, 1961. 

A lone customer completes her transaction at this flower stall on Norwich market in the bleak days of early January 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

And of course, these were the days before the pedestrianisation of Gentleman's Walk so traffic bustled past the market as well as the crowd of shoppers. 

Norwich Market on a sunny summer day, with shoppers crossing Gentleman's Walk on July 21, 1962. 

Norwich Market on a sunny summer day, with shoppers crossing Gentleman's Walk before it was paved over and pedestrianised. Date: July 21, 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

A view of Norwich Market from City Hall on November 1, 1960.

A view of Norwich Market from City Hall on November 1, 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

We hope you have enjoyed these photos from our archive of Norwich Market in the 1960s.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

Looking out over the bustling crowd at Norwich Market in March 1960. 

Looking out over the bustling crowd at Norwich Market in March 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

A view over Norwich Market from the top of the stairs next to the Memorial Gardens in March 1960.

A view over Norwich Market from the top of the stairs next to the Memorial Gardens. Date: March 1960. - Credit: Archant Library


Nostalgia
Heritage
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Red Lion in Drayton. Pictured inset is district councillor Adrian Crotch 

Changes on the way for listed pub after plans given green light

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Lord Mayors Procession 2022Byline: Sonya Duncan

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the Lord Mayor's Procession crowd?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A sofa left on the garages next to Sandy Park in Gertrude Road 

Mystery over how grotty sofa ended up on garage roof

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
No 224 Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, which is for sale for £315,000

Two neighbouring properties go up for sale - and they both need some TLC

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon