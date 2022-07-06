Wander through Norwich Market in the 1960s

Gallery

Shoppers hunting for bargains at Norwich Market. Date: May 30, 1961 - Credit: Archant Library

For centuries it has been the beating heart of our fine city.

The history of Norwich Market stretches back more than 900 years to its establishment by the Normans following the 1066 conquest.

Since then it has changed greatly with major growth to the Medieval Ages followed by redevelopments in the 19th century, 1930s, 1970s and more recently a transformative facelift in 2005.

Christmas shopping at a fruit and veg stall on Norwich Market. Date: December 16, 1967. - Credit: Archant Library

But today we are winding back the clock and visiting the market and its stalls in the 1960s.

There was John E. Minns Quality Fruit and The Tool Box where you could buy and sell hardware.

Shoppers browse two of the stalls on Norwich Market on January 18, 1966. - Credit: Adrian Judd

You could pick up a bite to eat at Reggie's, a glimpse of their sign can be seen in our photo with Norwich Castle in the background.

Norwich Market with the castle in the background and a glimpse of the sign for Reggie's stall to the right middle of the photograph on November 11, 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Perhaps you remember buying fresh flowers from the market, like this customer in 1961.

A lone customer completes her transaction at this flower stall on Norwich market in the bleak days of early January 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

And of course, these were the days before the pedestrianisation of Gentleman's Walk so traffic bustled past the market as well as the crowd of shoppers.

Norwich Market on a sunny summer day, with shoppers crossing Gentleman's Walk before it was paved over and pedestrianised. Date: July 21, 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

A view of Norwich Market from City Hall on November 1, 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

We hope you have enjoyed these photos from our archive of Norwich Market in the 1960s.

Looking out over the bustling crowd at Norwich Market in March 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

A view over Norwich Market from the top of the stairs next to the Memorial Gardens. Date: March 1960. - Credit: Archant Library



