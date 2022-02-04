How Norwich Market has changed through the years

Gallery

Take a look back at Norwich Market's transformation in 2005 and see how it looks today - Credit: Archant

Norwich Market has been at the heart of the city for more than 900 years and it continues to flourish.

City folk have been heading there to pick up their daily essentials since the 11th century and today it remains the go-to place for a huge range of goods.

Over the years it has undergone many transformations but in 2005 a major redevelopment took place, replacing the canvas covered stalls with permanent metal structures.

View of the City Hall with work underway in 1938 - Credit: Archant

Before its recent transformation, the market underwent an earlier overhaul in the 1930s.

To keep up-to-date with the construction of new civic buildings, notably the art deco City Hall, the market was modernised and restructured in 1938.

The new open air market under construction in 1938 - Credit: Archant

It was at this time that the colourful striped canvas tents were installed, which remains characteristic of the market today.

Fast forward to 2005 and work started to create a market fit for the new millennium.

The £4.6m project was funded through the capital expenditure budget, which was used to fund projects throughout the city.

A lorry transporting the new units to the market - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.

The redevelopment was not without controversy. Traders were upset at the loss of trade and disruption to business during the construction.

Despite complaints at the time, the market has become a success and was named the best outdoor market in the country in 2019.

Here is a look back to 2005 during its construction and what it looks like now.

Looking down the aisle near The Garnet pub in 2005 and 2022.

Aisle 145 in 2005 and 2022.

Looking towards City Hall over the market stalls in 2005 and 2022.

The view over the market from the war memorial in 2005 and 2022.

The City Fish market stall being lifted into place in 2005 and what it looks like now.

