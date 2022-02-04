News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

How Norwich Market has changed through the years

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:26 AM February 4, 2022
Norwich Market revamp and how it looks today

Take a look back at Norwich Market's transformation in 2005 and see how it looks today - Credit: Archant

Norwich Market has been at the heart of the city for more than 900 years and it continues to flourish.

City folk have been heading there to pick up their daily essentials since the 11th century and today it remains the go-to place for a huge range of goods.

Over the years it has undergone many transformations but in 2005 a major redevelopment took place, replacing the canvas covered stalls with permanent metal structures.

NORWICHVIEW OF THE NEW CITY HALL WITH WORK UNDERWAY ON THE NEW MARKET PLACE, THE TEMPORARY PROVI

View of the City Hall with work underway in 1938 - Credit: Archant

Before its recent transformation, the market underwent an earlier overhaul in the 1930s.

To keep up-to-date with the construction of new civic buildings, notably the art deco City Hall, the market was modernised and restructured in 1938.

new open air market under construction - note point duty policeman in white p563

The new open air market under construction in 1938 - Credit: Archant

It was at this time that the colourful striped canvas tents were installed, which remains characteristic of the market today.

Fast forward to 2005 and work started to create a market fit for the new millennium.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five arrested after teenager found stabbed in Norwich
  2. 2 Publican gets green light for B&B plans
  3. 3 Riverside three-bed home overlooking Cow Tower on market for £425k
  1. 4 Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court
  2. 5 Homeless mum: 'Someone set my sleeping bag on fire'
  3. 6 Police refuse to say if engine fault mean cars can't be used in pursuits
  4. 7 Caribbean street food kitchen at city pub launching delivery and expanding
  5. 8 Park users fear dog attacks as concerns raised over signs being ignored
  6. 9 '£100 petrol charge meant I couldn't buy my kid's dinner'
  7. 10 Apartments and row of shops planned for vacant unit

The £4.6m project was funded through the capital expenditure budget, which was used to fund projects throughout the city.

Norwich Market, new pod stalls are lifted in to place as part of the first phase of the revamp.First

A lorry transporting the new units to the market - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.

The redevelopment was not without controversy. Traders were upset at the loss of trade and disruption to business during the construction.

Despite complaints at the time, the market has become a success and was named the best outdoor market in the country in 2019

Here is a look back to 2005 during its construction and what it looks like now.

Looking down the aisle near The Garnet pub in 2005 and 2022.

Aisle 145 in 2005 and 2022.

Looking towards City Hall over the market stalls in 2005 and 2022.

The view over the market from the war memorial in 2005 and 2022.

The City Fish market stall being lifted into place in 2005 and what it looks like now.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A lorry has crashed into a wall on a Norwich roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Poppy Segger, Tattoo artist with daughter, Sunday at New Leaf tattoo studio.

Meet the city's secret tattooist

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green.Byline: Sonya Du

Norwich Live News

Two arrested in connection with murder of teen in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Jill Wigy (left) and residents are calling for a zebra crossing on St Williams Way, Thorpe St Andre

Norfolk County Council

Plea for crossing at busy roundabout to help 'marooned' neighbours

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon