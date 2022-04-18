Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Take a trip through 80 years of history in Norwich Lanes

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:46 AM April 18, 2022
IMAGES OF NORWICH BOOK2ND WORLD WAR NORWICH BLITZlooking across St Benedicts to Barn Road and

Norwich's St Benedict's Street in 1942 - Credit: Archant

It has become one of the city's trendiest locations, packed with music venues, indie shops and fancy boozers, but can you remember the Norwich Lanes of yesteryear?

While the area is now the centre of Norwich's creative scene, it was once the target for Nazi bombs after it was attacked during the Blitz in 1942.

The Lanes still has some of the city's best pubs such as the Rumsey Wells and Ten Bells, but it has also lost some much loved boozers including The Birdcage and Micawber's Tavern.

While the area has become the centre of independent shopping in the city, some shops have seen it all such as Reds Convenience Store, which has stood in St Benedicts Street for more than 20 years.

The area is also popular with Norwich's music lovers, featuring some of the city's best record stores including Soundclash, Press to Play and Circular Sound.

Use the arrows to navigate your way through the history of Norwich Lanes.

