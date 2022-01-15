News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Call the engines! When Jarrold's printing works caught fire

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:30 AM January 15, 2022
Updated: 11:09 AM January 15, 2022
Jarrolds printing works fire, September 1987. Picture: Archant Library

Workers were evacuated and watched on from outside the building. - Credit: Archant Library

Burning could be smelled across Norwich in September 1987, as Jarrold's printing works caught fire.

Norwich Evening News community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been hunting through the archives to take you back to that dramatic moment.

Fire crews arrived at the scene in the city as thick black smoke could be seen drifting over the river, before using their hoses to extinguish the fire.

The works, which were located in an annex of St James' Mill in Whitefriars survived the incident, with staff returning to work shortly after.

 In 2019 the building, which had become a museum, was demolished to build more than 200 new homes on Barrack Street.

Jarrolds printing works fire, September 1987. Picture: Archant Library

A fireman hoses down the roof of the print works. - Credit: Archant Library

Jarrolds printing works fire, September 1987. Picture: Archant Library

Fire crews used hoses to extinguish the fire. - Credit: Archant Library

Jarrolds printing works fire, September 1987. Picture: Archant Library

Despite the dramatic scenes, the building survived the fire. - Credit: Archant Library

Jarrolds printing works, date unknown. Picture: Archant Library

Staff were quickly back to work after the incident. - Credit: Archant Library

Jarrolds printing works, November 1990. Picture: Archant Library

A staff member hard at work at Jarrold's print works around the time of the fire. - Credit: Archant Library

Jarrolds printing works fire, September 1987. Picture: Archant Library

Thick black smoke could be seen across the city during the fire. - Credit: Archant Library

Jarrolds printing works, March 1999. Picture: Archant Library

Inside Jarrold's print works. - Credit: Archant Library

Jarrolds printing works fire, September 1987. Picture: Archant Library

Workers were evacuated and watched on from outside the building. - Credit: Archant Library


Nostalgia
Norwich News

