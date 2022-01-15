Call the engines! When Jarrold's printing works caught fire

Gallery

Burning could be smelled across Norwich in September 1987, as Jarrold's printing works caught fire.

Norwich Evening News community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been hunting through the archives to take you back to that dramatic moment.

Fire crews arrived at the scene in the city as thick black smoke could be seen drifting over the river, before using their hoses to extinguish the fire.

The works, which were located in an annex of St James' Mill in Whitefriars survived the incident, with staff returning to work shortly after.

In 2019 the building, which had become a museum, was demolished to build more than 200 new homes on Barrack Street.

A staff member hard at work at Jarrold's print works around the time of the fire. - Credit: Archant Library

Inside Jarrold's print works. - Credit: Archant Library

