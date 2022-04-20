Maggot eating and an air raid shelter: city's lost Iron Duke pub
- Credit: Archant
It hosted charity maggot eating and drinking contests and had a Second World War air raid shelter within its walls, but can you remember the city's Iron Duke pub?
It is now well-known to city folk as the Duke of Wellington, but from 1937 to 2002 the pub was known as the Iron Duke.
The pub had a hectic existence during its time under the old name.
In 1998, punters gulped down pints of maggots in aid of charity during a maggot eating and drinking contest.
While in the early 2000s, a Second World War air raid shelter was found during renovation work at the pub.
At one point during the pub's existence fake palm trees and fruit rolled in to create a Caribbean bar.
Prior to its life as a pub, the venue was an off licence known as Waterloo Stores from 1859 to 1937.
Use the arrows to navigate your way through the history of the Iron Duke.