News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Quiz

How well do you remember Norwich in the noughties? Let’s find out

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:00 AM September 4, 2021   
Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: J

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: James BassCopy: Mark NichollsFor: EDP/EN NEWSEDP Pics © 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

The Millenium was almost 22 years ago, the years that followed in Norwich involved Elton John and the Royal Norfolk Show, but how well do you remember it? 

The noughties are famous for fashions like low-rise jeans, reality TV like Big Brother, and girl bands like Girls Aloud.

Do you remember life in the noughties? Take our quiz to find out.

How did you do? Let us know in the comments.

You may also want to watch:

Nostalgia
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for help from the public to trace Heather Walters who was reported missing from Costessey on Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Centre. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Weather

Norwich set to be hotter than Porto next week

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aria Baker on transitioning aged 11 

'I don't care what people think': 11-year-old on her gender transition

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon