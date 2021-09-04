How well do you remember Norwich in the noughties? Let’s find out

Quiz

Published: 11:00 AM September 4, 2021

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: James BassCopy: Mark NichollsFor: EDP/EN NEWSEDP Pics © 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

The Millenium was almost 22 years ago, the years that followed in Norwich involved Elton John and the Royal Norfolk Show, but how well do you remember it?

The noughties are famous for fashions like low-rise jeans, reality TV like Big Brother, and girl bands like Girls Aloud.

Do you remember life in the noughties? Take our quiz to find out.

How did you do? Let us know in the comments.