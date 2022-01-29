30 sights you will remember from Norwich in the 2000s

Published:
9:15 AM January 29, 2022
Updated:
8:28 AM January 30, 2022
It was the decade that brought us flip phones, massive shopping malls and The Strokes, but what can you remember about Norwich in the 00s?
Archant community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been rummaging through the archives to bring you some familiar sights from the decade.
It was the decade when the Queen was in town to open the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich City returned to the Premier League under Nigel Worthington and then millennium bug was feared.
In Norwich, the city was having a makeover with the Forum, Chapelfield, new look Norwich Market and the new bus station all being built in the decade.
The new bus station opens in Norwich.
Pictures:SONYA BROWN
Copy:Rachel Buller
For: EN/EDP
Â©Evening News/EDP 2005
- Credit: Archant
The West Atrium at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney.
PIC BY SIMON FINLAY
- Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers
Norfolk Police's new recruits, German Shepherd puppies Shay(right) and Storm.
Photo:Simon Finlay
- Credit: Archant
Norwich nightclub Time, 2000.
- Credit: Archant Library
A typical ward at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney.
PIC BY SIMON FINLAY
- Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers
The prototype new Norwich market stall on display for the public and stall holders to view.
Photo: Simon Finlay
Copy: Hugh Bowring
For: EDP/EEN news
EDP pics © 2004
(01603) 772434
- Credit: Archant © 2004
NORWICH
NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS IN THE CITY
DATE 1ST JANUARY 2000
PHOTOGRAPH
- Credit: Archant
An outpatients reception area at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney.
PIC BY SIMON FINLAY
- Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers
The Norwci bus station(centre)
- Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers
Norfolk and Norwich Director of Corporate Management, Anne Osborn, with a birthing pool in the delivery unit at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney.
13 OF 16
PIC BY SIMON FINLAY
- Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers
Octagon Healthcare Chairman Richard Jewson(left) and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Trust Cheif Executive Malcolm Stamp outside the West Atrium at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney.
15 OF 16
PIC BY SIMON FINLAY
- Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers
Norwich Market, new pod stalls are lifted in to place as part of the first phase of the revamp.First green and yellow unit being lifted in place.
Copy : Lorna Marsh
For : Evening News/EDP
Copyright Archant Norfolk
- Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.
Local people and tourists go on a tour of the clock tower and larn a bit about the history of the City Hall in a new tour. The old and new norwich market.
Pictures:SONYA BROWN
Copy:
For: EN
Â©Evening News 2005
- Credit: Archant
INSIDE THE ROOF OF THE NEW MILLENNIUM LIBRARY.
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
INSIDE THE NEW MILLENNIUM LIBRARY.
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
NORWICH CITY V GILLINGHAM AT CARROW ROAD.
- Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers
The soon to be demolished old Norwich Bus Station on Surrey Street in Norwich - Project Manager for Norfolk Property Services, Clinton Powell inside the main bus sheds
Picture: James Bass
Copy: Keiron Pim
For: EDP News
EDP Pics © 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2004
The remains of the old Norwich bus station which is being developed.
Picture: James Bass
Copy:
For: EDP NEWS
EDP Pics ©2004 Tel: (01603) 772434
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©2004
Aerial view of Norwich showing Gentlemans Walk, Norwich Castle and Norwich Cathedral, dated 14th November 2000.
- Credit: Archant Library
Aerial view of Norwich Bus Station under construction.
Picture: James Bass
Copy: Chris Starkie
For: EDP BUSINESS
EDP Pics Â© 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2005
The players with the trophy on their tour round Norwich city.
photo - Denise Bradley
copy -
for - EDP
City - Norwich, Norfolk
EDP Pics 2004 copyright tel 01603 772434
copyright EDP pics 2003 tel. 01603 772434
- Credit: Archant
Bypass 2000 demonstration holds up traffic on the A140 in Long Stratton, 6 April 1996.
- Credit: Photo: Archant Library
The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield.
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press Ã‚Â© 20
The derelict restaurant in the foreground is all that remains of the old bus station as development proceeds.
Photo: Bill Smith
Copy: EDP business
For: EDP business
EDP pics © 2004
(01603) 772434
- Credit: Archant © 2004
Work progressing on the new market in Norwich city centre.
Photo: Bill Smith
Copy: ???
For: EN
Archant © 2005
(01603) 772434
- Credit: Archant © 2005
Laura Boswell took two days off for the opening of the Chapelfield development to spend over £1,000 she had saved.
- Credit: Archant Ã‚Â© 2004
The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield on opening day.
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press Ã‚Â© 20
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.