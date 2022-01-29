30 sights you will remember from Norwich in the 2000s

The Queen at the opening of the new Norfolk and Norwich hospital. - Credit: EDP / Archant © 2004

It was the decade that brought us flip phones, massive shopping malls and The Strokes, but what can you remember about Norwich in the 00s?

Archant community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been rummaging through the archives to bring you some familiar sights from the decade.

It was the decade when the Queen was in town to open the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich City returned to the Premier League under Nigel Worthington and then millennium bug was feared.

In Norwich, the city was having a makeover with the Forum, Chapelfield, new look Norwich Market and the new bus station all being built in the decade.

The new bus station opens in Norwich. Pictures:SONYA BROWN Copy:Rachel Buller For: EN/EDP Â©Evening News/EDP 2005 - Credit: Archant

The West Atrium at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney. 9 OF 16 PIC BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

Norfolk Police's new recruits, German Shepherd puppies Shay(right) and Storm. Photo:Simon Finlay - Credit: Archant

Norwich nightclub Time, 2000. Picture: Bill Smith - Credit: Archant Library

A typical ward at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney. 7 OF 16 PIC BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

The prototype new Norwich market stall on display for the public and stall holders to view. Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: Hugh Bowring For: EDP/EEN news EDP pics © 2004 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2004

NORWICH NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS IN THE CITY DATE 1ST JANUARY 2000 PHOTOGRAPH - Credit: Archant

An outpatients reception area at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney. 4 OF 16 PIC BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

The Norwci bus station(centre) - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

Norfolk and Norwich Director of Corporate Management, Anne Osborn, with a birthing pool in the delivery unit at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney. 13 OF 16 PIC BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

Octagon Healthcare Chairman Richard Jewson(left) and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Trust Cheif Executive Malcolm Stamp outside the West Atrium at the new Norfolk and Norwich Hospital at Colney. 15 OF 16 PIC BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

Norwich Market, new pod stalls are lifted in to place as part of the first phase of the revamp.First green and yellow unit being lifted in place. Copy : Lorna Marsh For : Evening News/EDP Copyright Archant Norfolk - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.

Local people and tourists go on a tour of the clock tower and larn a bit about the history of the City Hall in a new tour. The old and new norwich market. Pictures:SONYA BROWN Copy: For: EN Â©Evening News 2005 - Credit: Archant

INSIDE THE ROOF OF THE NEW MILLENNIUM LIBRARY. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

INSIDE THE NEW MILLENNIUM LIBRARY. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

NORWICH CITY V GILLINGHAM AT CARROW ROAD. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

The soon to be demolished old Norwich Bus Station on Surrey Street in Norwich - Project Manager for Norfolk Property Services, Clinton Powell inside the main bus sheds Picture: James Bass Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP News EDP Pics © 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2004

The remains of the old Norwich bus station which is being developed. Picture: James Bass Copy: For: EDP NEWS EDP Pics ©2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©2004

Aerial view of Norwich showing Gentlemans Walk, Norwich Castle and Norwich Cathedral, dated 14th November 2000. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Aerial view of Norwich Bus Station under construction. Picture: James Bass Copy: Chris Starkie For: EDP BUSINESS EDP Pics Â© 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2005

The players with the trophy on their tour round Norwich city. photo - Denise Bradley copy - for - EDP City - Norwich, Norfolk EDP Pics 2004 copyright tel 01603 772434 copyright EDP pics 2003 tel. 01603 772434 - Credit: Archant

Bypass 2000 demonstration holds up traffic on the A140 in Long Stratton, 6 April 1996. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Photo: Archant Library

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Ã‚Â© 20

The derelict restaurant in the foreground is all that remains of the old bus station as development proceeds. Photo: Bill Smith Copy: EDP business For: EDP business EDP pics © 2004 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2004

Work progressing on the new market in Norwich city centre. Photo: Bill Smith Copy: ??? For: EN Archant © 2005 (01603) 772434 - Credit: Archant © 2005

Laura Boswell took two days off for the opening of the Chapelfield development to spend over Â£1,000 she had saved. - Credit: Archant Ã‚Â© 2004

The first shoppers rush into Chapelfield on opening day. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Ã‚Â© 20

