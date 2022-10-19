'More than a business': Look back at Anglia Television in its early days

Anglia Television commenced broadcasting on Channel 11 in their studios at Anglia House, (formerly the Agricultural Hall), Norwich, from the 1000-foot, 200 kw, Mendlesham transmitter of the Independent Television Authority at 4.15 pm on 27 October 1959. This picture shows filming in the studio. Date: October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

"East Anglia has taught the world something about agriculture. Perhaps it may teach the world something about television."

Lord Townshend, the founding chairman of Anglia Television, casually uttered this aspiration in 1958 - the year before it launched.

"We want to put on the best possible programmes. Although we do not underestimate the advantages of commercial success we recognise that television is more than a business. It's a social responsibility and we're very conscious of the fact."

Looking down into the main studio at Anglia Television. Date: October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

An employee sits at the hub of the main control room at Anglia Television. Date: October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

The region's new broadcasting organisation emerged within a context of changes in the media industry.

Technical staff working behind the scenes in the sound control room at Anglia Television. Date: October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Staff in the camera control studio of Anglia Television in Norwich. Date: October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Lights, camera, action - inside the studio while filming takes place at Anglia Television. Date: October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Following the Television Act of 1954, the Independent Television Authority (ITA) was created to regulate new commercial channels and award franchises.

Anglia Television staff working at Anglia House in Norwich - do you recognise anyone? Date: October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Anglia Television employees working at Anglia House in Norwich city centre. Date: October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

The ITA granted the East Anglia franchise to the newly formed company before it even had an office.

It was not long before Anglia Television found a home in Norwich city centre at the Agricultural Hall building, which was renamed Anglia House.

Can you help us identify the people in this photo outside Anglia House, which used to be known as Agricultural Hall, the home of Anglia Television? Date October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

The old main General Post Office building at Agricultural Hall Plain Norwich. The building became a post office in 1944 as an extension to the Norwich sorting office and closed in 1957 when the hall was handed back to Norwich City Council after Agricultural Hall Company's lease ran out. After a year unused Anglia Television leased it from the council and later made it a permanent move. Date: April 1, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

A glimpse inside the newsroom at Anglia Television on October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Engineers inspecting punched tape at Anglia Television on October 27, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

