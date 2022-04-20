From The Fruiterers to The Lamb: Looking back at historic city centre pubs

Gallery

The Fruiterers Arms in Norwich, which is now a branch of WH Smith, pictured in 1991. - Credit: Archant

According to the old adage Norwich has a pub for every day of the year, and a large number of those boozers are located in the city centre.

So from The Fruiterers Arms to The Lamb Inn, here are some classic pictures of historic sites.

Now a branch of WH Smith, The Fruiterers Arms stood opposite Norwich Market from the 16th century until December 1989.

The pub's former site is a listed building and had a six-day licence during its trading days.

Still standing in Orford Place, The Lamb Inn has been a regular watering hole for city folk for decades, even changing its name to the Rat and Parrot for a number of years.

The former coaching inn is particularly recognisable for its large courtyard and secretive entrance.

The Sir Garnet, or as it used to be known the Sir Garnet Wolseley, has stood in the heart of Norwich Market for decades.

The pub started trading in the mid-1800s as the Baron of Beef and before this the building partly served as a butcher shop

Now, the pub is a favourite among market traders and shoppers alike, allowing punters to take their market bought delicacies in with them.