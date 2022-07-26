Historic city amateur theatre company takes final bow
- Credit: Great Hall Theatre Company
One of the best-loved amateur theatre companies of Norwich has pulled down the curtain, or in their case taken apart their sets for the last year…and that is very sad.
Over the last 60 glorious years, the Great Hall Theatre Company has entertained us so well and has been a way of life for so many people, either on stage or behind the scenes.
But there is some good news….
An impressive booklet has been produced, thanks to John Bury and others, to rekindle such fond memories.
Illustrated with wonderful photographs it tells so well the story of how and when the company was formed and the part it has played in so many lives.
Dating from 1480, Donald Pyle’s medieval Great Hall in Oak Street became the venue that sowed the seeds of theatre in and around Norwich – with invited actors presenting plays to invited audiences within the unique ambience of this remarkable landmark.
Directed by Donald, this was so successful it led the small company to alternative venues via the Baker’s Arms, the Friends Meeting House, St Peter’s, Park Lane, before finally becoming the resident theatre company at the Assembly House.
Most Read
- 1 Runway scare for passengers on flight as pilot takes evasive action
- 2 Safety fears raised after bus shelter smashed up by thugs
- 3 Delays expected as roadworks begin on busy village roads
- 4 Pregnant woman 'threatened with kitchen knife' by thugs
- 5 MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023
- 6 Game, set, match! New tennis courts open in Norwich
- 7 Family’s emotional tribute to ‘loving dad’ who died in crash
- 8 Man denies illegal possession of machine guns discovered in suburban home
- 9 All you need to know ahead of Norwich Pride 2022
- 10 'Everyone talks to you' - The Bill star on his love of Norfolk and theatre
“With attendances averaging just below 70% of capacity over the last ten seasons, the closure has come as a surprise and great disappointment to audiences who have witnessed series drama, comedy and farce of a high quality,” said John.
“It has drawn on the best acting talent across the city and county maintaining the standard through the decades.
“Sadly, actors want to act, and generally decline the pushing and shoving of staging, furniture and properties etc., so with a change in the policy of the Assembly House Trust, an ageing committee and few extra helpers, Great Hall has had to say goodbye to their impressive venue,” added John.
That makes the illustrated brochure containing 64 photographs, a list of performances and contributions from actors and directors an even more valuable part of local history.
It costs £5, including postage, and can be yours by clicking on the Great Hall Theatre Company website https://great-hall-theatre.sumup.link
On the positive side the trustees are committed to supporting local theatre and arts groups, especially where young people are involved. For more details email secretary@greathalltheatre.org.uk