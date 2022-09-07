Do you know the haunting story of Tombland's 'cannibal girl'?

Tombland Alley is home to one of Norwich's ghosts - the cannibal girl who died eating her family. - Credit: Ian Parkinson

The Fine City is rich in history with many characters from years gone by thought to walk the streets in ghostly forms.

Norwich Ghost Walks is the original spooky walking tour around the city and this year will be marking its 25th anniversary.

Patrons said arguably one of the most chilling stories to surface from the city is that of the "cannibal girl".

This is a story told frequently on its ghost walks and is one which is "remembered forever".

Many will recognise the crooked house situated in Tombland but few know the dark secrets that lie behind its walls.

This home allegedly belonged to Augustine Steward - a former Mayor of the city.

Beyond the house lies Tombland Alley where victims of the plague are believed to have been buried.

But it is not what lies in the pit - but what lay behind the door that was truly horrifying.

When the plague cast a shadow over the city in 1578 it is said that everyone who lived in Augustine Steward's home caught the gruesome disease.

As the infection took hold in the home an order was given to seal the buildings up and wait for the ill to die.

But legend has it that one family were accidentally sealed into the home.

Weeks after the building had been boarded up bailiffs returned to a macabre sight.

The bodies of a mother and father were found with evidence that they had succumbed to the plague.

However this wasn’t all that was found on the bodies after examination.

They appeared to have teeth marks all over them.

Next to them was the body of a young girl who had no signs of the plague – instead there was flesh in her throat.

This little girl escaped the gory plague but instead it is though she was forced to eat her family.

The ghost walk experts say many sightings of the little girl are still being recorded to this day - wandering through Norwich in grey ragged clothing

Norwich Ghost Walks

The storytellers have been sharing Norwich's spooky history since the 1990s and plan to celebrate their 25th year with a series of Halloween walks.

The leader of Norwich Ghost Walks known only as the ‘Silent Hand’ said: “It feels really special to keep the history of Norwich alive.

“The stories of the people who lived in our fine city and who had many adventures - and misadventures - on the very same cobblestones we still walk on today.”

All ghost walks start at the Adam and Eve pub in the city as it is thought to have ghosts of its own.

The Silent Hand added: “Norwich has a rich history with incredible remnants and architecture still standing from hundreds of years ago.

“Our storytellers are shrouded in mystery, each with unique life stories and the ability to deliver our unbelievable true history and hauntings to the general public.”

All walks start at 7:30pm and must be pre-booked.