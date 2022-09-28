Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
WATCH: 'Remarkable' drone shots reveal Second World War bunker remains

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:00 AM September 28, 2022
A city man has spotted what "are likely to be the outlines of Second World War air raid shelters"

The outlines of bunkers where people took shelter during the Second World War have been uncovered by a drone photographer. 

Guy Hewson, who lives in Lime Kiln Mews, takes time off from his day job as a chef to fly his drone around the city.

However during a recent trip to Wensum Park Mr Hewson, 26, spotted something out of the ordinary.

He said: "I only live a minute away from the park and the weather was nice so I took the drone out.

"While flying it I noticed the outlines of what looked like foundations, or ruins, which were made visible in the heat.

The drone footage was captured above Wensum Park

"When I got home I could see it all in much more detail.

"It's one of the most remarkable things I've ever captured on my drone.

"I tried to find some information about what it could be."

Sophie Tremlett is the senior air photo interpreter at the Norfolk Record Office in Martineau Lane.

The air raid shelters were constructed during the Second World War

She said: "The marks are likely to be the outline of some Second World War air raid shelters. 

"The marks appear to correspond with the location of a shelter mapped by an earlier aerial investigation and mapping survey.

"It was one of several such shelters to have been constructed in the park.

"The marks are likely to have become visible because of the drought summer we have experienced.

Guy Hewson, 26, who lives in Lime Kiln Mews

"It was probably built of concrete and semi-sunken into the ground. 

"It would have had one or more sets of stairs leading down into it and may have been covered with earth and sandbags. 

"It was quite common to locate public shelters like these in parks so that they were easily accessible to those living and working nearby."

The find has got Mr Hewson "very curious" about finding out more about the park's history.

Guy Hewson said: "It's one of the most remarkable things I've ever captured on my drone"

He added: "I've always been interested in the history of Wensum Park anyway.

"I managed to find some old aerial pictures online but couldn't see the outlines.

"I knew there were some development projects going on post Second World War but I didn't know there were air raid shelters there."

Guy Hewson takes his drone out in his spare time when not working as a chef

