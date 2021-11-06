News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Were you at Jeremy Goss' testimonial against Genoa in 1994?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:15 PM November 6, 2021
Jeremy Goss and his two sons arrive on the pitch for the testimonial against Genoa.

Jeremy Goss and his two sons arrive on the pitch for the testimonial against Genoa. - Credit: Archant Library

Were you there when Norwich City fans paid tribute to Canaries legend Jeremy Goss as he played his testimonial game against Genoa?

It came after the 1993/94 season which saw Norwich qualify for the UEFA Cup after finishing third in the inaugural Premier League.

Italian Serie A giants Genoa were invited to Carrow Road on May 9 1994 to play in a charity match to celebrate Goss' 10 years of service.

On the night Goss was given a guard of honour by Genoa and Norwich players as he arrived on the pitch with his two sons.

A thrilling match saw the Canaries beaten 5-4 by Genoa - with tickets costing just £3.

Jeremy Goss and his two sons arrive on the pitch for the testimonial against Genoa.

Jeremy Goss and his two sons arrive on the pitch for the testimonial against Genoa. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss's testimonial

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss' testimonial. - Credit: Archant

Jeremy Goss and his two sons arrive on the pitch for the testimonial against Genoa.

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss' testimonial. - Credit: Archant

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss's testimonial

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss' testimonial. - Credit: Archant

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss's testimonial

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss' testimonial. - Credit: Archant

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss's testimonial.

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss' testimonial. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss's testimonial.

Norwich take on Genoa in Jeremy Goss' testimonial. - Credit: Archant Library

Jeremy Goss and his two sons arrive on the pitch for the testimonial against Genoa.

Jeremy Goss and his two sons arrive on the pitch for the testimonial against Genoa. - Credit: Archant Library


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: J

Norwich restaurants forced to close for 'technical difficulties'

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Alice Whittaker and her son Reuben

'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Rihanna Royall, owner, and Julian Richards, manager, at The Shack on Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pictu

Mental Health

New cafe selling pastries and sourdough pizza opens in NR3

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Joe Brown is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Norwich Live

Police hunting wanted Norwich man

Sean Galea-Pace

person