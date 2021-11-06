Were you at Jeremy Goss' testimonial against Genoa in 1994?

Gallery

Jeremy Goss and his two sons arrive on the pitch for the testimonial against Genoa. - Credit: Archant Library

Were you there when Norwich City fans paid tribute to Canaries legend Jeremy Goss as he played his testimonial game against Genoa?

It came after the 1993/94 season which saw Norwich qualify for the UEFA Cup after finishing third in the inaugural Premier League.

Italian Serie A giants Genoa were invited to Carrow Road on May 9 1994 to play in a charity match to celebrate Goss' 10 years of service.

On the night Goss was given a guard of honour by Genoa and Norwich players as he arrived on the pitch with his two sons.

A thrilling match saw the Canaries beaten 5-4 by Genoa - with tickets costing just £3.

