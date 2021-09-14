News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Watch City thump Watford in biggest top-flight win ever

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:12 PM September 14, 2021   
John Deehan scored top-tier trebles against Watford twice during 1984 Picture: Archant Library

John Deehan claims the match ball after scoring four against Watford in 1984 Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Norwich City's recent record against this weekend's opponents Watford has not been too favourable - with the Hornets claiming the spoils in the last four meetings between the sides.

NCFC v Watford - 6-1, 7th of April, 1984. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich 6 Watford 1, in April 1984 - City's biggest ever top flight win - Credit: Archant

A 4-2 triumph on May 11, 2016 was the last time City took all three points against Saturday's visitors, a result not enough to save the Canaries from relegation - a fate sealed that very day.

However, on April 7, 1984, the fixture produced a piece of Norwich City history, as Ken Brown's side claimed the club's most emphatic top-flight win of all time. 

NCFC - John Deehan scores a goal agains't Watford - 6-1 win for Norwich pic taken april 1984

John Deehan scores a goal against Watford - 6-1 win for Norwich - Credit: Archant

In what was then the old Division One, a four-goal haul from John Deehan was enough to produce a 6-1 victory for the Canaries.

The rout was completed by goals from Greg Downs - which may have deflected off Mick Shannon - and a long-range effort from John Devine in the second half. 

You may also want to watch:

Future England legend John Barnes featured in the Watford side that day.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision
  2. 2 Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market
  3. 3 Surgery at 'crisis point' - concerns over plans for hundreds of homes in village
  1. 4 At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled
  2. 5 Royal Arcade to go under the hammer for £1.25m
  3. 6 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
  4. 7 'I thought she'd never come home': Mum gives birth three months early
  5. 8 Interiors company leaves city - and goes back to its roots in Unthank Road
  6. 9 New away fans bar leads to urination and rock attack concerns
  7. 10 Vandals smear glue over children's play park
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre ca

Man slapped with £160 charge for stopping to read car park T&Cs

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers helping to rescue Alexander Catt out of a Welsh gorge

Norwich man in hospital after falling into Welsh gorge

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Graham Fiddy, 62, found damage by animal rights protesters at his butchers shop, Fiddy's Butchers, o

Norwich butcher called 'murderer' welcomes protestor's shop ban

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a crash on Red Lion Street in Norwich

No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon