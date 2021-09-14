Watch City thump Watford in biggest top-flight win ever

Published: 1:12 PM September 14, 2021

John Deehan claims the match ball after scoring four against Watford in 1984 Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Norwich City's recent record against this weekend's opponents Watford has not been too favourable - with the Hornets claiming the spoils in the last four meetings between the sides.

Norwich 6 Watford 1, in April 1984 - City's biggest ever top flight win - Credit: Archant

A 4-2 triumph on May 11, 2016 was the last time City took all three points against Saturday's visitors, a result not enough to save the Canaries from relegation - a fate sealed that very day.

However, on April 7, 1984, the fixture produced a piece of Norwich City history, as Ken Brown's side claimed the club's most emphatic top-flight win of all time.

John Deehan scores a goal against Watford - 6-1 win for Norwich - Credit: Archant

In what was then the old Division One, a four-goal haul from John Deehan was enough to produce a 6-1 victory for the Canaries.

The rout was completed by goals from Greg Downs - which may have deflected off Mick Shannon - and a long-range effort from John Devine in the second half.

Future England legend John Barnes featured in the Watford side that day.