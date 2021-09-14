Watch City thump Watford in biggest top-flight win ever
- Credit: Archant
Norwich City's recent record against this weekend's opponents Watford has not been too favourable - with the Hornets claiming the spoils in the last four meetings between the sides.
A 4-2 triumph on May 11, 2016 was the last time City took all three points against Saturday's visitors, a result not enough to save the Canaries from relegation - a fate sealed that very day.
However, on April 7, 1984, the fixture produced a piece of Norwich City history, as Ken Brown's side claimed the club's most emphatic top-flight win of all time.
In what was then the old Division One, a four-goal haul from John Deehan was enough to produce a 6-1 victory for the Canaries.
The rout was completed by goals from Greg Downs - which may have deflected off Mick Shannon - and a long-range effort from John Devine in the second half.
You may also want to watch:
Future England legend John Barnes featured in the Watford side that day.
Most Read
- 1 Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision
- 2 Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market
- 3 Surgery at 'crisis point' - concerns over plans for hundreds of homes in village
- 4 At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled
- 5 Royal Arcade to go under the hammer for £1.25m
- 6 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
- 7 'I thought she'd never come home': Mum gives birth three months early
- 8 Interiors company leaves city - and goes back to its roots in Unthank Road
- 9 New away fans bar leads to urination and rock attack concerns
- 10 Vandals smear glue over children's play park