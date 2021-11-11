Norwich nostalgia: Christmas lights switch-ons through the years

Gallery

Children march through the streets ahead of the Christmas light switch-on in 1995. - Credit: Archant

With Norwich's Christmas light switch-on cancelled again this year, here is a look back at how the city has celebrated the festivities through the years.

Archant community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been searching high and low in the archives for some of the best pictures from past switch-ons in Norwich.

Over the years the city has seen celebrities from all walks of life flick the switch to illuminate its streets, from footballers to Father Christmas.

At the last ceremony to take place in 2019, Norwich City star Todd Cantwell did the honours despite being accidentally addressed as "Todd Candy" by the event's announcer.

And back in 1998 the whole Norwich City team were invited to do the switch-on in Castle Mall.

Father Christmas and The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Ron Borrett switch-on the city's Christmas lights. - Credit: EDP © 2000

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on the 2019 Norwich Christmas lights. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Jarrold Christmas light switch-on 1995. - Credit: Archant

Jarrold Christmas light switch-on 1995. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Christmas light switch-on in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Christmas light switch-on in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1996. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1996. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1996. - Credit: Archant

