News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Norwich nostalgia: Christmas lights switch-ons through the years

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:39 PM November 11, 2021
Children march through the streets ahead of the Christmas light switch-on in 1995.

Children march through the streets ahead of the Christmas light switch-on in 1995. - Credit: Archant

With Norwich's Christmas light switch-on cancelled again this year, here is a look back at how the city has celebrated the festivities through the years. 

Archant community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been searching high and low in the archives for some of the best pictures from past switch-ons in Norwich.

Over the years the city has seen celebrities from all walks of life flick the switch to illuminate its streets, from footballers to Father Christmas.

At the last ceremony to take place in 2019, Norwich City star Todd Cantwell did the honours despite being accidentally addressed as "Todd Candy" by the event's announcer.

And back in 1998 the whole Norwich City team were invited to do the switch-on in Castle Mall. 

Father Christmas and The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Ron Borrett switch on the city's Christmas lights.

Father Christmas and The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Ron Borrett switch-on the city's Christmas lights. - Credit: EDP © 2000

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on the 2019 Norwich Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLE

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on the 2019 Norwich Christmas lights. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Jarrolds Christmas light switch-on in 1995.

Jarrold Christmas light switch-on 1995. - Credit: Archant

Jarrolds Christmas light switch-on in 1995.

Jarrold Christmas light switch-on 1995. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Christmas light switch-on in 1997.

Norwich Christmas light switch-on in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Christmas light switch-on in 1997.

Norwich Christmas light switch-on in 1997. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998.

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998.

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998.

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998.

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1996.

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1996. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1996.

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1996. - Credit: Archant

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1996.

Castle Mall Christmas light switch-on in 1996. - Credit: Archant

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on Norwich Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Todd Cantwell pulls the lever to switch on Norwich Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019


Nostalgia
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich make-up artist Sydney Purl has been able to go self-employed after gaining a million followers on TikTok. 

Video

Norwich make-up artist with 1m followers quits job to work with huge brands

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
One man has been arrested following an alleged assault in Norwich city centre.

Norwich Live News

One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
St Benedicts will continue to have outside dining areas down the street. Byline: Sonya Duncan

People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Roadworks will begin there later this month.

Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon