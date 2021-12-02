From ghost trains to dodgems: Did you visit Norwich's winter wonderland?
Published: 5:05 PM December 2, 2021
- Credit: Archant Library
This year many will be making the trip from Norfolk to London for Winter Wonderland - but Norwich once had it's own version.
Eastern Daily Press community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been rummaging through the archives to find some magical pictures of the much-loved Norfolk Christmas Fair.
During the evenings the fair would light up the city with screams and cheers heard across Norwich.
Located in Castle Meadow and the old cattle market, the fair brought fun fair rides such as ghost trains, dodgems and Ferris wheels, along with games of skill such as hook-a-duck.
The fairs were at their most popular during the 60s and 70s with hundreds of Norfolk families descending on the city for a festive fun day.