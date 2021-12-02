News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
From ghost trains to dodgems: Did you visit Norwich's winter wonderland?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:05 PM December 2, 2021
Norwich Christmas fair in the grounds of the old Cattle Market, 1977. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich Christmas fair in the grounds of the old Cattle Market, 1977. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

This year many will be making the trip from Norfolk to London for Winter Wonderland - but Norwich once had it's own version.

Eastern Daily Press community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme, has been rummaging through the archives to find some magical pictures of the much-loved Norfolk Christmas Fair.

During the evenings the fair would light up the city with screams and cheers heard across Norwich.

Located in Castle Meadow and the old cattle market, the fair brought fun fair rides such as ghost trains, dodgems and Ferris wheels, along with games of skill such as hook-a-duck.

The fairs were at their most popular during the 60s and 70s with hundreds of Norfolk families descending on the city for a festive fun day.

Norwich Christmas fair, 1994. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich Christmas fair, 1994. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Christmas fair, 1973. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich Christmas fair, 1973. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Youngsters enjoy themselves on one of the rides at Norwich Christmas Fair. Dated: December 27th,

Youngsters enjoy themselves on one of the rides at Norwich Christmas Fair. Dated: December 27th, 1991 - Credit: Archant

Dodgems lie in wait at six o'clock as the lights go up at the start of Norwich Christmas Fair on the

Dodgems lie in wait at six o'clock as the lights go up at the start of Norwich Christmas Fair on the old Cattle Market. Dated: December 23rd, 1966 FOA Dec 2014 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Christmas fair in the grounds of the old Cattle Market, 1961. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich Christmas fair in the grounds of the old Cattle Market, 1961. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Events - Fairs For the first time in living memory the Christmas fair on the old Cattle Market

Events - Fairs For the first time in living memory the Christmas fair on the old Cattle Market at Norwich, did not open until Boxing Day. Dated 27 December 1972 Photograph C7043 FOA Dec 2014 - Credit: Archant


Norwich News

