Looking back at the Norwich library fire where 100,000 books were destroyed

Firefighters tackling the roaring blaze at the Norwich Central Library fire on August 1, 1994 - TH. - Credit: Archant Library

It was a quiet Monday morning in the summer of 1994.

But just after 7:20am on August 1, the tranquillity shattered when an electrical fault triggered a devastating chain of events at Norwich Central Library.

Norwich Library Fire. Date: Aug 1994. Picture: EN LIBRARY / J NICHOLLS - Credit: Archant

A cleaner heard the pop of an exploding strip light. Soon after, flames crackled from one of the bookcases.

Within minutes the fire took hold and despite the alarm being raised rapidly the blaze caused tremendous damage.

Norwich Library Fire. Date: Aug 1994. Picture: EN LIBRARY / J NICHOLLS - Credit: Archant

The mercury inside the building rose to 1,000 degrees.

People could see the smoke 20 miles away.

150 firefighters and 15 fire engines arrived on the scene but the fire destroyed thousands of irreplaceable historical documents and more than 100,000 books.

Salvage work takes place at the old Norwich Library on August 1, 1994 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Library Fire. Date: Aug 1994. Picture: EN LIBRARY / BILL SMITH - Credit: Archant

Norwich Library Fire. Pictured: The children's section. Date: Aug 1994. Picture: EN LIBRARY / BILL SMITH - Credit: Archant

Norwich Library Fire - TH - Credit: Archant

Norwich Library Fire. pictured: The children's section. Date: Aug 1994. Picture: EN LIBRARY / BILL SMITH - Credit: Archant

Salvage work takes place at the old Norwich Library on August 1, 1994 - Credit: Archant

A scene of devastation at Norwich Central Library as Ben Pearson, library inspector, sets out on his task of finding the cause of the blaze that destroyed thousands of books Dated -- 26 August 1994 Photograph -- c9891 - Credit: Archant Library

It was the worst British library fire in living memory, but out of the ashes rose community spirit and a glimmer of hope for what had been saved.

Norwich Library Fire. Pictured: Library books at RAF Coltishall. Date: Aug 1994. Picture: EN LIBRARY / ADRIAN JUDD - Credit: Archant

Norwich Library Fire. Pictured: The library site tower. Date: Nov 1996. Picture: EN LIBRARY - Credit: Archant

Norwich Library Fire. Pictured: Workmen unload scaffolding as part of preparations for the demolition of the library. Date: Feb 1997. Picture: EN LIBRARY / J NICHOLLS - Credit: Archant

Norwich Library Fire. Demolition goes ahead on the top of the library. Date: Mar 1997. Picture: EN LIBRARY / J NICHOLLS - Credit: Archant

These photos from our archive capture the extent of the damage on that fateful day.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.



