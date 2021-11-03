News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Can you remember cattle lining the streets on the way to Norwich market?

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:29 PM November 3, 2021
Norwich Cattle Market sheep sale.

Norwich Cattle Market sheep sale. - Credit: Archant Library

Every Saturday, Norwich streets used to be filled with sheep and cows all moo-ving through the city on their way to the cattle market.

Take a trip back to the heyday of the market with these classic pictures sourced by Norwich Evening News community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme.

It used to be traditional for children to line the streets and pat the animals on their backsides as they made their way past, with cattle from across the country making its way to the city centre before the market moved out of Norwich itself in 1960.

Rabbits and chickens were also sold at the market, with pigs also brought to the market in pig trailers during the 1950s.

Norwich sheep sale.

Norwich sheep sale. - Credit: Archant Library

Aerial view of the market looking down at its sheep pens.

Aerial view of the market looking down at its sheep pens. - Credit: Archant Library

The market used to stand where Castle Quarter is now located, with hundreds of pens located around the castle itself.

At Easter time, the cattle market was replaced with the Easter Fair, which saw sideshows, ghost trains and carousels move on to the market grounds.

Cattle market from Cattle Market Street looking towards rear of Agricultural Hall.

Cattle market from Cattle Market Street looking towards rear of Agricultural Hall. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Castle with cattle Market pens in foreground.

Norwich Castle with cattle Market pens in foreground. - Credit: Archant Library

Cattle for sale at Norwich Cattle Market.

Cattle for sale at Norwich Cattle Market. - Credit: Archant Library

Sheep for sale at Norwich Cattle Market with the Bell Hotel in the background.

Sheep for sale at Norwich Cattle Market with the Bell Hotel in the background. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Cattle Market before being replaced by Castle Mall.

Norwich Cattle Market before being replaced by Castle Mall. - Credit: Archant Library

Cows on sale at Norwich Cattle Market.

Cows on sale at Norwich Cattle Market. - Credit: Archant Library

Sheep on sale at Norwich Cattle Market.

Sheep on sale at Norwich Cattle Market. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Cattle Market.

Norwich Cattle Market. - Credit: Archant Library

Looking across the cattle market from the cathedral.

Looking across the cattle market from the cathedral. - Credit: Archant Library

Cattle market car park looking from the top of Agricultural Hall to what is now the Rouen Pub in 1962.

Cattle market car park looking from the top of Agricultural Hall to what is now the Rouen Pub in 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Cattle Market.

Norwich Cattle Market. - Credit: Archant Library


