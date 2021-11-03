Can you remember cattle lining the streets on the way to Norwich market?

Every Saturday, Norwich streets used to be filled with sheep and cows all moo-ving through the city on their way to the cattle market.

Take a trip back to the heyday of the market with these classic pictures sourced by Norwich Evening News community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme.

It used to be traditional for children to line the streets and pat the animals on their backsides as they made their way past, with cattle from across the country making its way to the city centre before the market moved out of Norwich itself in 1960.

Rabbits and chickens were also sold at the market, with pigs also brought to the market in pig trailers during the 1950s.

The market used to stand where Castle Quarter is now located, with hundreds of pens located around the castle itself.

At Easter time, the cattle market was replaced with the Easter Fair, which saw sideshows, ghost trains and carousels move on to the market grounds.

