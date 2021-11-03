Can you remember cattle lining the streets on the way to Norwich market?
- Credit: Archant Library
Every Saturday, Norwich streets used to be filled with sheep and cows all moo-ving through the city on their way to the cattle market.
Take a trip back to the heyday of the market with these classic pictures sourced by Norwich Evening News community content curator, Kate Wolstenholme.
It used to be traditional for children to line the streets and pat the animals on their backsides as they made their way past, with cattle from across the country making its way to the city centre before the market moved out of Norwich itself in 1960.
Rabbits and chickens were also sold at the market, with pigs also brought to the market in pig trailers during the 1950s.
The market used to stand where Castle Quarter is now located, with hundreds of pens located around the castle itself.
You may also want to watch:
At Easter time, the cattle market was replaced with the Easter Fair, which saw sideshows, ghost trains and carousels move on to the market grounds.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
- 2 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
- 3 'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer
- 4 From Huckerby to Cantwell, the firm pimping up Norwich City players' cars
- 5 Children terrified as eggs lobbed at windows
- 6 Rats 'the size of trainers' invade city street after fly-tippers dump waste
- 7 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
- 8 Supermarket car park plans would cause traffic issues near Carrow Road
- 9 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
- 10 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Norwich