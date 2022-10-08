Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'Once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to see religious relic at city cathedral

Francis Redwood

Published: 10:53 AM October 8, 2022
The St Bernadette relic at Westminster Cathedral

The St Bernadette relic at Westminster Cathedral - Credit: MARCIN MAZUR

The treasured relics of a French nun who had visions of the Virgin Mary will be appearing at Norwich Cathedral. 

St. Bernadette of Lourdes was a French nun who lived in the 1800s. She had a series of visions of the Virgin Mary in the Massabielle grotto.

St John's Cathedral in Unthank Road

St John's Cathedral in Unthank Road - Credit: Google Maps

This led to the founding of the shrine of Lourdes - a special place because prayers and services are believed to bring real blessings.

The relics include a section of rib and pieces of hair

They will be at St John’s Cathedral in Norwich from October 13 until October 15.

The St Bernadette relic at Westminster Cathedral

The St Bernadette relic at Westminster Cathedral - Credit: MARCIN MAZUR

Pope Benedict XVI said: "The Church does not forget that, in the end, these are indeed just human bones.

"However they are bones that belonged to individuals touched by the transcendent power of God.

"The relics of the saints are traces of that invisible, but real presence, which sheds light upon the shadows of the world and reveals the Kingdom of Heaven in our midst."

