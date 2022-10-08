'Once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to see religious relic at city cathedral
- Credit: MARCIN MAZUR
The treasured relics of a French nun who had visions of the Virgin Mary will be appearing at Norwich Cathedral.
St. Bernadette of Lourdes was a French nun who lived in the 1800s. She had a series of visions of the Virgin Mary in the Massabielle grotto.
This led to the founding of the shrine of Lourdes - a special place because prayers and services are believed to bring real blessings.
The relics include a section of rib and pieces of hair
They will be at St John’s Cathedral in Norwich from October 13 until October 15.
Pope Benedict XVI said: "The Church does not forget that, in the end, these are indeed just human bones.
"However they are bones that belonged to individuals touched by the transcendent power of God.
Most Read
- 1 Cyclists slam 'lethal' new St Stephens Street layout
- 2 Best Sunday League team ever? Holt, Hoolahan and Huckerby's new squad
- 3 Road reopens after closure due to police incident near Norwich
- 4 Yobs hurl brick at mum's moving car leaving her in panicked state
- 5 Vintage show with classic cars, tractors and 150 stalls heading to Norfolk
- 6 Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign
- 7 Parents parking badly around school sees police launch patrols
- 8 'Take a plate and eat': Indian restaurant handing out free meals
- 9 City mum unable to lock front door for EIGHT months due to council delays
- 10 Meet the six Highland cows you didn't know live in Norwich
"The relics of the saints are traces of that invisible, but real presence, which sheds light upon the shadows of the world and reveals the Kingdom of Heaven in our midst."