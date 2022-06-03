Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Cathedral raises the roof with final organ performance



Francis Redwood

Published: 4:01 PM June 3, 2022
City folk packed Norwich Cathedral to listen to The Battle of the Organs event.

City folk were treated to one final performance at the cathedral before the 105-stop pipe organ is taken out of service as part of a 15-month restoration project.

In this Battle of the Organs concert the organists played the pipe organ and the digital organ alongside each other - as well as the cathedral’s one-manual chamber organ.

Once The Battle of the Organs event is over the pipe organ will be taken out of service.

David Dunnett, Ashley Grote, and George Inscoe played some of the most-loved works from their repertoire - all at once.

After a successful appeal the restoration of the cathedral’s pipe organ will begin on June 6 and should be ready again by September 2023.

The cathedral was packed full of eager listeners for The Battle of the Organs.

This huge project is the instrument’s first complete restoration, since it was rebuilt in 1942, following a fire which partially destroyed it in 1938.

While the city's pipe organ is out of use the cathedral will have use of a digital organ for its services - provided by Church Organ World.

David Dunnett, Ashley Grote, and George Inscoe played some of the most-loved works from their repertoire.




