Cathedral raises the roof with final organ performance
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
City folk were treated to one final performance at the cathedral before the 105-stop pipe organ is taken out of service as part of a 15-month restoration project.
In this Battle of the Organs concert the organists played the pipe organ and the digital organ alongside each other - as well as the cathedral’s one-manual chamber organ.
David Dunnett, Ashley Grote, and George Inscoe played some of the most-loved works from their repertoire - all at once.
After a successful appeal the restoration of the cathedral’s pipe organ will begin on June 6 and should be ready again by September 2023.
This huge project is the instrument’s first complete restoration, since it was rebuilt in 1942, following a fire which partially destroyed it in 1938.
While the city's pipe organ is out of use the cathedral will have use of a digital organ for its services - provided by Church Organ World.