Cathedral raises the roof with final organ performance

City folk packed Norwich Cathedral to listen to The Battle of the Organs event. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

City folk were treated to one final performance at the cathedral before the 105-stop pipe organ is taken out of service as part of a 15-month restoration project.

In this Battle of the Organs concert the organists played the pipe organ and the digital organ alongside each other - as well as the cathedral’s one-manual chamber organ.

Once The Battle of the Organs event is over the 105-stop pipe organ will be taken out of service as part of a 15-month restoration project. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

David Dunnett, Ashley Grote, and George Inscoe played some of the most-loved works from their repertoire - all at once.

After a successful appeal the restoration of the cathedral’s pipe organ will begin on June 6 and should be ready again by September 2023.

The cathedral was packed full of eager listeners for The Battle of the Organs. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

This huge project is the instrument’s first complete restoration, since it was rebuilt in 1942, following a fire which partially destroyed it in 1938.

While the city's pipe organ is out of use the cathedral will have use of a digital organ for its services - provided by Church Organ World.