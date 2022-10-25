How alert lone policeman foiled thieves at city factory in 1962

Life and times at the Laurence Scott and Electromotors factory in Norwich over the years - Credit: Archant Library

When thieves arrived in Norwich one night 60 years ago in their cream Jaguar car to steal thousands of pounds in wages… they hadn’t reckoned on Mr W Fisher.

The policeman at Colman’s Carrow Works sprung into action and the plan to steal a large amount of money fell apart and they ended up being arrested.

The presentation to Mr W Fisher. The picture and story appeared in the Carrow Magazine of Spring 1963 - Credit: Archant Library

A ceremony was held on October 19, 1962 when he was presented with cheques from Laurence, Scott & Electromotors Ltd., and the Iron Trades Employers Insurance Association.

This was in recognition of his alertness and presence of mind when he surprised the robbers near the Norwich depot.

Engineers at work in 1962 at Laurence, Scott and Electromotors of Norwich, February 23, 1962 - Credit: Archant Library

According to the Carrow Works magazine:

“The incident happened in the early hours of the morning of Friday October 12: Mr Fisher was on his normal night patrol. On occasions our policemen have to deal with various emergencies, but usually the night passes uneventfully.

“Mr Fisher noticed a cream Jaguar car parked in the road close by the allotments which border our property north of the river. As he passed the allotments on his way to visiting the depot, he heard a movement behind the hedge.

A view of the workshop at Laurence, Scott and Electromotors Ltd, Norwich, May 21, 1959 - Credit: Archant Library

“He called ‘Who’s there?' Three men appeared and dashed to the nearby car as the policeman blew his whistle.

“This was more than a chicken raid: wage packets were dropped as the men bundled bags into the car, which shot off towards the main Norwich to Yarmouth road.

Engineers working at Laurence, Scott and Electromotors Ltd, June 23, 1962 - Credit: Archant Library

“Mr Fisher had taken note of the two unmasked bandits, the general appearance of the third (who had a stocking over his face) and the number of the car. He quickly telephoned the City Police.”

Phew!

The report went on: “Mr Fisher had interrupted a well-prepared plan to rob the wages safe of Laurence, Scott & Electromotors Ltd. The bandits had planned the robbery in great detail and when they left with nearly £11,000 they must have been satisfied with the night’s work.

An aerial view from 1968 looking down on the LSE and Colman Works in Norwich - football ground on the top right - Credit: Archant Library

“When our policeman appeared, their elaborate getaway plans were discarded and they made for safety.

“A police patrol car gave chase and the Jaguar was stopped at Lowestoft. The cash was recovered and two men were detained by police. Later they pleaded guilty at the Quarter Sessions,” added the report.

