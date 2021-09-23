Do you remember when Norwich was the country's chocolate capital?

Gallery

Published: 5:30 AM September 23, 2021

Staff working on the production line at Rowntree Mackintosh chocolate factory, Norwich. pic taken 6th may 1969 c12521 - Credit: Archant Library

It used to be said the smell of chocolate drifted down the river and across the city, when Norwich was home to Caley's and Rowntree's Mackintosh.

But can you remember when the city was the country's chocolate capital?

In 1886, Albert Jarman Caley opened Norwich's first chocolate company in Chapel Field East known as Fleur-de Lys works, in an effort to save the jobs of his workers who were making soft drinks, which at the time were sold seasonally, by giving them something to sell in the winter months.

Rowntree Mackintosh production line. 2 April 1969. - Credit: Archant Library

Packing sweets at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich. Dated: May 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

By 1904 the factory was employing 700 people and chocolates were shipped all over the world, with 'Caley's Marching Chocolate' even being sent to British troops during the First World War.

Then in 1932, the company changed hands after being bought by John Mackintosh & Sons Limited for £138,000, and then five years later, Norwich gave birth to the first ever packet of 'Rolo'.

ROYAL FAMILY PRINCESS MARINA ( DUCHESS OF KENT ) AT NORWICH at Mackintosh Caleys chocolate factory DATED 29TH MAY 1956 PLATE P7035 - Credit: Archant

The Rolo line at the Mackintosh factory which was destroyed in the war. It was re-built in stages and opened by the Duchess of Kent in 1956 when it provided work for more than 2,000 people. This Archant picture was taken in the late 50s. Now it is just a memory. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Trade and Industry Entertainment Members of The Black and White Minstrels cast took a break from their Theatre Royal Show to look around Mackintosh's. Here some of them are seen in the box making department Dated 1972 - Credit: Archant

Russians Mackintosh Norwich, 1973 - Credit: Archant - EDP Library

Rowntree Mackintosh production line preparing Easter Eggs for next year. Norwich. pic taken 5th december 1977 c12520 FOA Apr 2014 - Credit: Archant

Norwich - Buildings Trade and Industry Long-serving employee Frank Swain test a the aroma of roasted beans at Caleys Mackintosh in the 1950's Dated 1950's Photograph C3928 - Credit: Archant

ROYAL FAMILY PRINCESS MARINA ( DUCHESS OF KENT ) AT NORWICH John Mackintosh (Caleys) chocolate factory DATED 29TH MAY 1956 PLATE P7034 - Credit: Archant

Children at Mackintosh's in Norwich, 12th July 1968. Photo: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

NORWICH AERIAL VIEW MACKINTOSH/CALEY FACTORY (before St Stephens Development) PLATE P0424 NO DATE - Credit: Archant

Norwich Buildings -- M The roof-top car park at the Norwich Mackintosh factory. In the background can be seen the chimney and ward block of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital being built which was demolished in 2003 Dated -- 9 December 1966 Photograph -- c8808 - Credit: Archant

Nowich South MP John Garrett with general manager Peter Edward during a tour of the Rowntree Mackintosh factory in Norwich. c12522 pic taken 31st october 1988 - Credit: Archant



