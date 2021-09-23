Do you remember when Norwich was the country's chocolate capital?

It used to be said the smell of chocolate drifted down the river and across the city, when Norwich was home to Caley's and Rowntree's Mackintosh.
But can you remember when the city was the country's chocolate capital?
In 1886, Albert Jarman Caley opened Norwich's first chocolate company in Chapel Field East known as Fleur-de Lys works, in an effort to save the jobs of his workers who were making soft drinks, which at the time were sold seasonally, by giving them something to sell in the winter months.
Rowntree Mackintosh production line. 2 April 1969.
Packing sweets at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich. Dated: May 1959.
By 1904 the factory was employing 700 people and chocolates were shipped all over the world, with 'Caley's Marching Chocolate' even being sent to British troops during the First World War.
Then in 1932, the company changed hands after being bought by John Mackintosh & Sons Limited for £138,000, and then five years later, Norwich gave birth to the first ever packet of 'Rolo'.
The Rolo line at the Mackintosh factory which was destroyed in the war. It was re-built in stages and opened by the Duchess of Kent in 1956 when it provided work for more than 2,000 people. This Archant picture was taken in the late 50s. Now it is just a memory.
Members of The Black and White Minstrels cast took a break from their Theatre Royal Show to look around Mackintosh's. Here some of them are seen in the box making department
Dated 1972
Dated 1972
Russians Mackintosh Norwich, 1973
Rowntree Mackintosh production line preparing Easter Eggs for next year. Norwich.
pic taken 5th december 1977
Long-serving employee Frank Swain test a the aroma of roasted beans at Caleys Mackintosh in the 1950's
Dated 1950's
Children at Mackintosh's in Norwich, 12th July 1968.
The roof-top car park at the Norwich Mackintosh factory. In the background can be seen the chimney and ward block of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital being built which was demolished in 2003
Dated -- 9 December 1966
Nowich South MP John Garrett with general manager Peter Edward during a tour of the Rowntree Mackintosh factory in Norwich. pic taken 31st october 1988
