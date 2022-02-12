News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Looking back at Norwich Bus Station through the decades

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:00 AM February 12, 2022
Buses at Norwich Bus Station

A look back at Norwich Bus Station through the decades - Credit: Archant

Norwich's bus station has been one of the major transport hubs in the county for a long time.

Passengers travel here from the surrounding towns and villages before stepping off to join national routes to head to destinations further afield.

Over the years there have been a number of changes to the bus station but its importance to the region's transport network has not dwindled.

Here is a look back through the archives to see the changing face of the city's bus station. 

Buses arriving at Norwich Bus Station in 1957

Buses arriving at Norwich Bus Station in 1957 - Credit: Archant

Norwich Bus Station with Norwich Union Building construction in the background

Norwich Bus Station with Norwich Union Building construction in the background Dated 18 March 1961 - Credit: Archant

A view of a strike-bound Norwich Bus Station at Surrey Street

A view of a strike-bound Norwich Bus Station at Surrey Street taken from the roof of the Norwich Union building in 1974 - Credit: Archant

As we move into the 90s, Norwich Bus Station can be seen in full technicolour with a more modern fleet of buses heading in and out of the station.

An Eastern Counties bus at the station in 1996

An Eastern Counties bus at the station in 1996 - Credit: Archant

People waiting for buses and stepping off buses in 1999

People waiting for buses and stepping off buses in 1999 - Credit: Archant

Buses awaiting passengers in 1994

Buses awaiting passengers in 1994 - Credit: Archant

The cafeteria at the bus station opened on January 25, 1958. At the time an estimated five million passengers used the public transport hub per year.

It has long been a popular spot for travellers to grab a bite to eat before heading on their way. 

The cafeteria at Norwich Bus Station in 1994

The cafeteria at Norwich Bus Station in 1994 - Credit: Archant

An aerial shot of the bus station in 1997

An aerial shot of the bust station in 1997 - Credit: Archant

The future of Norwich bus station was put to the public in 2000 to help decide on how the bus interchange should be brought into the 21st century.

Norwich bus station, it's future will be put to the public.

Norwich Bus Station's depot in 2000 - Credit: EDP © 2000

Funding for the new bus station was awarded in 2002 and planning consent was granted in 2003. 

Demolition and construction began the following year in February.

Demolition of the old Norwich Bus Station began in 2004

Demolition of the old Norwich Bus Station began in 2004 - Credit: Archant

The remains of the old Norwich bus station which is being developed.

The remains of the old Norwich bus station which is being developed. - Credit: Archant

The new bus station taking shape, looking from above in 2004

The new bus station taking shape, looking from above in 2004 - Credit: Archant

A contemporary design was planned for the new station.

Work progressing on the new bus station in Norwich, which opens on Monday morning.

Work progressing on Norwich Bus Station's roof in 2005 - Credit: Archant © 2005

The futuristic design of the roof continues to take shape

The futuristic design of the roof continues to take shape - Credit: Archant © 2005

The result is reminiscent of a futuristic space ship, which stands out alongside the 1960s brutalist architecture of the adjacent Union Building.

Aerial view of Norwich Bus Station under construction

Aerial view of Norwich Bus Station under construction - Credit: Archant

Please enjoy these old photos from the EDP archive of the old Norwich Bus Station cafe. We hope they bring back fond memories of travelling to Norwich or around the city in days gone by. 

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here

