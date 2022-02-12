Looking back at Norwich Bus Station through the decades
Norwich's bus station has been one of the major transport hubs in the county for a long time.
Passengers travel here from the surrounding towns and villages before stepping off to join national routes to head to destinations further afield.
Over the years there have been a number of changes to the bus station but its importance to the region's transport network has not dwindled.
Here is a look back through the archives to see the changing face of the city's bus station.
As we move into the 90s, Norwich Bus Station can be seen in full technicolour with a more modern fleet of buses heading in and out of the station.
The cafeteria at the bus station opened on January 25, 1958. At the time an estimated five million passengers used the public transport hub per year.
It has long been a popular spot for travellers to grab a bite to eat before heading on their way.
The future of Norwich bus station was put to the public in 2000 to help decide on how the bus interchange should be brought into the 21st century.
Funding for the new bus station was awarded in 2002 and planning consent was granted in 2003.
Demolition and construction began the following year in February.
A contemporary design was planned for the new station.
The result is reminiscent of a futuristic space ship, which stands out alongside the 1960s brutalist architecture of the adjacent Union Building.
Please enjoy these old photos from the EDP archive of the old Norwich Bus Station cafe. We hope they bring back fond memories of travelling to Norwich or around the city in days gone by.
