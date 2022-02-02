Memories of the cafeteria opened for five million Norwich bus passengers
- Credit: Archant Library
Multi-million pound changes to St Stephens in Norwich will transform the face of the city's retail spine once more.
But today we are stepping just off this thoroughfare and back in time to the cafe at the old Norwich Bus Station - the one which opened in 1936, not the 2005 replacement we use today at the same spot on Surrey Street.
The cafeteria opened on January 25, 1958 and at the time an estimated five million passengers used the public transport hub per year.
It was the first project of its kind by the Eastern Counties Omnibus Company and also the first of its size in East Anglia.
This 2000 square foot extension to the bus station was the first major structural alteration to be made there since the Second World War.
The cafe double doors opened straight onto the main departure platform and one of the special features it offered was 'packed snacks' for passengers. This was long before the days of grabbing a Boots meal deal or an array of goodies from WHSmith on the fly.
Here's how our reporter described the new facility at the time:
Most Read
- 1 Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout
- 2 Two arrested in connection with murder of teen in Norwich
- 3 City man's anguish after girlfriend 'sent home to starve' before death
- 4 Norwich pub reopens with new head chef and small plates menu
- 5 Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?
- 6 Burglars nab cash in break-in at popular pizzeria
- 7 Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash
- 8 Woman in late teens sexually assaulted in early morning attack
- 9 Fair with more than 100 stalls and fireworks returning after three years
- 10 'The shopping looks great' - EastEnders family plans move to Norwich
With tables to seat 40 and stools down one wall for a further 14, the furnishing of the cafe is right up to the minute. There are troughs under the windows for flowering plants, terazzo flooring, bright curtains and, on the end wall facing the counter, a large mural of a Broadland scene. The lighting is concealed.
Please enjoy these old photos from the EDP archive of the old Norwich Bus Station cafe. We hope they bring back fond memories of travelling to Norwich or around the city in days gone by.
For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.