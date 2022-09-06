Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
The fire station that became a college: Bethel Street through the decades

Author Picture Icon

Derek James

Published: 12:00 AM September 6, 2022
Three rows of Norwich's fire personnel are lined up in uniform outside with the fire engine and station in the background

Lined-up for the annual inspection of the Norwich Fire Service back in 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Members of the fire service have been replaced by students… in a building which has, and still is, serving the City of Norwich so well.

Today the fire station is the Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form, a maths and science specialist sixth form, the first of its kind in the country. 

As the Inspiration Trust says, the campus brilliantly mixes the old and the new in the former fire station, so let’s take a look at the way it was.

A man is vertical in the air after jumping from an upstairs window. A group of men stand with a blanket ready to catch him.

JUMP! Members of the fire service testing life-saving exercises. - Credit: Archant Library

Back in the 1920s Chief Constable John Henry Dain said that in 35 years-experience he had never known a police/fire station as inadequate and dangerous as the one in Pottergate.

In 1928 the Norwich Watch Committee agreed there must be a new, separate fire station and a competition for the best design was won by architect Stanley Livock of Norwich.

The council bought the site for £4,000. Fourteen houses were demolished including those in Jay’s Court and Blazeby’s Yard.

Two Norwich Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus walk side by side through Bethel Street

A breathing apparatus drill at Bethel Street during the Blitz which destroyed parts of the city and claimed so many lives. - Credit: Archant Library

The fire station cost £33,372 to build and was opened by the much-loved Lord Mayor, Fred Jex, in 1934. Just a few years later it would become the beating heart of the all-out fight to save buildings and lives during the Second World War bombing.

Many, many people stepped forward to join the auxiliary fire service. They were equipped with a boiler suit, a pair of Wellington boots and a peaked cap.

During the 1942 Blitz they faced an impossible task as the city burned, buildings collapsed, houses exploded and men, women and children lost their lives.

Three firemen stand on ladders without holding on high up the training tower on Bethel Street.

Hook ladder training at Bethel Street in 1942. - Credit: Archant Library

Two firemen stand on the roof as a stretcher has been hoisted up the ladder to them. The ladder continues out of the photo.

A roof rescue drill at the Bethel Street Fire Station, Norwich, in the year of the Blitz, 1942. - Credit: Archant Library

Time and time again they risked their own lives to save others. We will never know how many but when the war ended the men and women went back to their “day” jobs.

Members of the fire service in Norwich and across Norfolk continue to protect us today and we have much to thank them for this year as they worked non-stop putting out fires in the blistering heat.

Two firemen stand by a tall chimney, a hole in the roof has been created by the fire. Norwich Castle stands in the background

Fire fighters tackle a blaze in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library

A fireman stands on a ladder and a second is sat on the roof. The fire can be seen in the windows to the left of them

Tackling a fire in the city, undated. - Credit: Archant Library

Today the old city centre fire HQ is the ideal spot for a school while the firefighters operate out of their station at Carrow where they have been for more than ten years.  

If you have any memories of the fire service you would like to share drop me a line at derek.james2013@gmail.com.

