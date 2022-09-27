Glimpses of life in the fire service from days gone by
- Credit: Archant Library
It isn’t so much a job, more a way of life and often a dangerous one, risking their lives to save others.
The members, men and women, of the fire service in Norwich and across Norfolk are there for us when there is an emergency.
Thank you for your memories following our picture parade earlier this month.
Among those who got in touch was Graham Eglen, the photo archivist for the Norfolk Fire Museum, who recognised the photographs of the firefighters tackling a blaze in Norwich. It was the time Garlands department store caught fire and was gutted on August 1 1970.
A dark day in the history of Norwich. On August 1 in 1898 the subscription library was burnt down, and then on August 1 1994 the Central Library was destroyed.
But today, let’s look at the brighter side of life in the fire service.
And the added bonus of these photographs taken over the years is the fact that we have the names to go with them.
In many cases a role with the fire service was, and is, a job for life. It takes a special man or woman to be a firefighter and we have much to thank them for.
We hope our photographs bring some happy memories back… and once again a special thank you to all those working for the fire service today.
