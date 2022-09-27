Glimpses of life in the fire service from days gone by

The old and the new. Built in 1882 this old 22-man manual pump was renovated in the 1970s by retained firemen from Diss. Our photographer J Rogers took a picture of it coming out of the fire station alongside a modern engine for the Bethel Street open day in 1978. On the old machine are leading fireman David Legood with firemen Tony Eastwick, Dick Howes and Dick Parfitt. Sitting in the modern engine is Chris Carter. - Credit: Archant Library

It isn’t so much a job, more a way of life and often a dangerous one, risking their lives to save others.

The members, men and women, of the fire service in Norwich and across Norfolk are there for us when there is an emergency.

Thank you for your memories following our picture parade earlier this month.

The Norwich City motorcycle despatch riders in 1966. Left to right: B Powell, N Craik and N Whiting. - Credit: Norfolk Fire Service

The old Bethel Street Fire Station picture in 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

Among those who got in touch was Graham Eglen, the photo archivist for the Norfolk Fire Museum, who recognised the photographs of the firefighters tackling a blaze in Norwich. It was the time Garlands department store caught fire and was gutted on August 1 1970.

A dark day in the history of Norwich. On August 1 in 1898 the subscription library was burnt down, and then on August 1 1994 the Central Library was destroyed.

City of Norwich fire officers pictured in 1970. Back to front: left to right: John Carter, Jack Lubbock, Jack Fox, Frank Smith, Busty Powells, Joe Litherland, ? Holmes, Frank Faulke, Bob Moore, Sid Parsons, Bob Bream, Dave Smith, Eric Brown, F Grimson, I Worsley, Dick Savoury, Bob White, Norman Craik and Tony Turner. - Credit: Norfolk Fire Service

The rifle shooting team. Left to right, CFO J French, G Gooch, F Matthews, G Whitwood, H Goose, J Simonds, Station Officer Garland. - Credit: Norfolk Fire Service

But today, let’s look at the brighter side of life in the fire service.

And the added bonus of these photographs taken over the years is the fact that we have the names to go with them.

The Norwich firemen footballers. Back row: J Lubbock, R Banham, G Harvey, B Robson, J Harrison, J Rogers and N Craik. Front row: T Eastwick, B Veriod, T Joyce, T Clarke and B Harwood. - Credit: Norfolk Fire Service

Norwich City First Aid Team, September 18 1967, Left to right: Chief Fire Officer J French, B Veriod, P Lett, T Joyce, G Peck and D Seath. Photo: Norfolk Fire Service - Credit: Norfolk Fire Service

In many cases a role with the fire service was, and is, a job for life. It takes a special man or woman to be a firefighter and we have much to thank them for.

We hope our photographs bring some happy memories back… and once again a special thank you to all those working for the fire service today.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.