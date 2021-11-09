News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GALLERY: Friends gather for the Eastern Counties Omnibus Company reunion

Derek James

Published: 6:30 AM November 9, 2021
Guests at the Eastern Counties Omnibus Company reunion at the Woolpack Inn, Norwich

Steve Rawlings, Roy Ashman, Gerald Rowen, Keith Barnard, Phil Nurse and Sean Older outside the Woolpack Inn, Norwich for the Eastern Counties Omnibus Company reunion. - Credit: Roy Gray

It has been a tough year for so many reasons… days out and meeting up with friends were put on hold for many in these difficult and troublesome times.

But a number of reunions did take place and they were all very successful with friends and colleagues meeting up again.

There was the Rosebery Road Youth Club in Norwich, the men and women from the Florida (Van Dal) shoe company and the colleagues from the Eastern Counties Omnibus Company.

LKH 133 bus during her final days serving the city of Norwich at Thorpe Road in the 1960s.

LKH 133 during her final days serving the city of Norwich at Thorpe Road in the 1960s. She will be back in the city on Friday. - Credit: Patrick Burnside

They arranged for a much-loved renovated double-decker bus, LKH 133,  to be the “guest of honour” at their gathering in Norwich a few weeks ago.

The bus was a familiar sight on Norfolk roads in the 1960s.

Ruben Richards and Ray Rumsby with the famous old LKH 133 double decker now restored.

Ruben Richards and Ray Rumsby with the famous old LKH 133 double decker now restored. - Credit: Roy Gray

Reunion organiser, Roy Gray, who took our photographs, said: “The reunion was a success with many busmen and women turning up, some making a great effort to attend… being so frail,” said Roy who spent 47 years with Eastern Counties and First Bus.

And one of the best-known and much-loved drivers, former Sheriff of Norwich, the Rev Jack Burton, was there to meet up with many of his former colleagues.

The Rev Jack Burton and Dennis Harttree.

The Rev Jack Burton and Dennis Harttree. - Credit: Roy Gray

“We have lost so many workmates over the years, but they are remembered and talked about,” said Roy.

Welcome back reunions… we need each other more than ever.

Nice to see you! Nigel Housego and Roy Gray.

Nice to see you! Nigel Housego and Roy Gray. - Credit: Roy Gray

John Church, Pat Clements and Ray Rumsby.

John Church, Pat Clements and Ray Rumsby. - Credit: Roy Gray

Jim Pightling and David Packham.

Jim Pightling and David Packham. - Credit: Roy Gray

Rubin Richards and David Taylor.

Rubin Richards and David Taylor. - Credit: Roy Gray


