GALLERY: Friends gather for the Eastern Counties Omnibus Company reunion
- Credit: Roy Gray
It has been a tough year for so many reasons… days out and meeting up with friends were put on hold for many in these difficult and troublesome times.
But a number of reunions did take place and they were all very successful with friends and colleagues meeting up again.
There was the Rosebery Road Youth Club in Norwich, the men and women from the Florida (Van Dal) shoe company and the colleagues from the Eastern Counties Omnibus Company.
They arranged for a much-loved renovated double-decker bus, LKH 133, to be the “guest of honour” at their gathering in Norwich a few weeks ago.
The bus was a familiar sight on Norfolk roads in the 1960s.

Reunion organiser, Roy Gray, who took our photographs, said: “The reunion was a success with many busmen and women turning up, some making a great effort to attend… being so frail,” said Roy who spent 47 years with Eastern Counties and First Bus.
And one of the best-known and much-loved drivers, former Sheriff of Norwich, the Rev Jack Burton, was there to meet up with many of his former colleagues.
“We have lost so many workmates over the years, but they are remembered and talked about,” said Roy.
Welcome back reunions… we need each other more than ever.