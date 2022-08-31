Celebrating the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital's 250th anniversary

The exterior of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in 1952 - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

What a story it has to tell… a special exhibition and a series of talks looking at the life and times of the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital are a major part of the wonderful Heritage Open Days in September.

Created to mark the 250th anniversary of the hospital it will transport you through the decades from when the hospital saw its first patients in 1772 to the present day.

Deputy and matron (Miss BM Wyman and Miss J Watson), 1957, at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in 1957. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Staff lining up to greet Princess Margaret in 1952 at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

It is called Past, Present & Future: A Special Exhibition and is taking place at The Forum in Norwich between Friday September 9 and Sunday September 18 from 10am to 4pm.

Past

Walk through history and discover more about the people behind the hospital such as Benjamin Gooch and William Fellowes.

See the pristine display of nurse uniforms through the years and never seen before artefacts including an old X-ray machine, operating table, anaesthetic machines from 1920-1950 and a physio gym exercise bike from 1890.

Prince Philip on a Norfolk and Norwich Hospital ward in 1957 - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Operating theatre at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in 1957 - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

The Queen meets a patient at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital in 1957. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Also seek out the Cabinet of Curiosities which will house the first-ever hip replacement by Ken McKee and a multitude of wonderous medical objects.

Present

Explore the exhibition and learn how you can get involved and support the work of the hospital and its community.

Future

Discover how the hospital plans to deliver care to the people of Norfolk over the next five years, from transforming services, improving care for patients, delivering research and education and ensuring that it is a good place to work.

Talks

During the week there will be a series of talks including on the history of the Jenny Lind Hospital and the Norfolk & Norwich Hospitals Nurses League from 1930 to today.

To book visit norfolkheritageopendays.ticketsolve.com.

Sam Higginson, chief executive for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: “We are delighted that our hospital is playing a major role in this year’s Heritage Open Days as we celebrate this amazing milestone of treating patients in Norfolk for 250 years.

Nurses and patients from the Jenny Lind in 1952 - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Staff letting their hair down in the mess at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

“At this special exhibition, visitors will be able to walk through the past, present and see the future of healthcare in Norfolk, finding out more about the latest developments,” he added.

The exhibition is co-ordinated by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals and the Norfolk Hospitals Charity, and supported by The Forum Trust.

The exhibition is co-ordinated by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals and the Norfolk Hospitals Charity, and supported by The Forum Trust.




