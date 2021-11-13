Terrifying trees and Geoffrey the Giraffe - nine city shops of yesteryear
We can all remember the shops we visited as children, whether we were test driving the ride-on cars in Toys 'R' Us or running away from Timothy the Tree in Mothercare.
Archant community content curators, Sarah Ravencroft and Siofra Connor, have searched through the Norwich Evening News archive to find some retro pics of the Norwich shops we've lost.
Mothercare
This well-known baby shop has now been replaced by Poundland in the Castle Mall, but during its lifetime it was known for its terrifying Timothy the Tree, which used to sing to unsuspecting shoppers.
Toys R Us
With its building still left vacant following its closure, Toys 'R' Us was a child's paradise well-known for its cheery giraffe mascot Geoffrey and middle aisle packed with ride-on toys for children to test drive to their heart's content.
One Step Beyond
Back in their late-90s, early-00s heyday, video games were everywhere, with independent retailers were popping up everywhere in the city.
One of the best-loved shops was One Step Beyond with racks of video gaming delights.
HMV
Thankfully HMV still exists in Chantry Place, but once the chain had a jumbo-sized store on Gentleman's Walk containing just about every record imaginable.
JJB
Before Dave Whelan's sports shop empire tumbled in 2007, JJB stood on the corner of Weslegate offering a wide variety of sporting goods before it was replaced by Tesco.
BHS
A more recent departure from St Stephen's Street in the city, BHS is yet to be replaced after it shuttered in 2016.
Littlewoods
Located where Primark now stands, Littlewoods disappeared from our streets in the mid-00s as the company rebranded to focus on catalogues.
Debenhams
Another recent departure from the city, after it fell into administration last November, the building remains vacant.
Canary Store
Before the club unveiled its state-of-the-art fan hub under Pilch, fans had to go to the club's significantly smaller Castle Mall store to buy merchandise and tickets.
There were queues around the shopping centre when Darren Huckerby turned up to sign autographs.