'It fascinated me' - Memories of Woolworths in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
Pick and mix, broken biscuits and wooden floors covered in sawdust are some of the memories shared by shoppers of the old Woolworth stores in Norwich.
“Little Woolies” in Magdalen Street, “big Woolies” in Rampant Horse Street and a site in St Stephens Street were all popular jaunts for shoppers in the retailer’s heyday.
The company was originally founded in the USA but became a British high street favourite for many years before in fell into administration in 2008.
Around 27,000 jobs were lost and some 800 stores were closed.
In our Facebook group, Norwich Remembers, we asked for your favourite memories.
Referring to the store in Rampant Horse Street, Peter Taylor wrote: “I loved the main one in city centre, pick and mix and the cafe overlooking the ground floor. My mum took me once into the one in Magdalen Street and I remember the lovely wooden floor.”
Dougie Eastick wrote: “The upstairs cafe, the smell of chips, Tops Of The Pops and Hot Hits albums. Full of genuine cover versions.”
“As a child I remember little Woolies in Magdalen Street,” said Jane Armitage. “I loved the cheap toys and sweets. As a teenager Woolies Rampant Horse Street, enjoyed the cafe for hanging out with friends, music and make up.”
Steven Eagle remembered: “Really liked the Magdalen Street store as it had fishing tackle. Ok, so it wasn’t the best quality, but it was cheap enough for someone trying to get the most for their pocket money in the 60s.”
“I loved the Magdalen Street Branch,” Margaret Stone added: “As a child I was taken there to buy crayons and colouring books. It fascinated me walking on the rather squeaky floorboards. It felt so hollow under your feet.”
Margaret Crovitz added: “My sister and I worked there right out of school for about two years then moved to Caleys for a much better pay packet and no weekends.”
“The highlight of the once a year trip 'up the city' to buy school things and lunch in Woolworths Rampant Horse Street’s cafe upstairs,” said Rachel Holliday.