City centre standstill: When Worlds Apart opened Virgin Megastore in 1993
- Credit: Archant Library
Remember the days before online music streaming? When we had to buy vinyls, cassettes or CDs from dedicated music or record shops in Norwich?
Some of us still do, of course.
But many avid music aficionados will feel a twinge of nostalgia as they wander along Castle Meadow or White Lion Street and pass what used to be one of the largest music shops in the city: the Virgin Megastore.
It first opened on May 20 1993, months ahead of other businesses in the Castle Mall shopping centre - now Castle Quarter - that was still being developed at the time.
Hordes of shoppers eagerly waited outside before the doors swung open and in no time at all the three floors heaved with customers.
The official opening took place soon after in June. The sky filled with balloons, traffic stalled and high-pitched screams rang out from the gathered crowds as pop group Worlds Apart swooped into the Virgin Megastore for its grand opening.
It coincided with the half-term break so teenagers from across the county - and some slightly bemused parents - flocked to see the band.
An estimated 4,000 people turned up on the day.
Worlds Apart performed alongside other support acts and the heartthrobs said the crowd was "wicked".
