Remember nights out at Rick's Place in Anglia Square?

Ben Craske

Published: 5:30 AM June 8, 2021   
Rick's Place assistant manager Paul Sexton at Tuesday's filming. Date: Jan 1990

Rick's Place assistant manager Paul Sexton at Tuesday's filming. Date: Jan 1990 - Credit: Archant

These were the days before the beating heart of Norwich nightlife drifted to Prince of Wales Road and Riverside.

Rick's Place in Anglia Square offered clubbers a place to let their hair down with themed events and drinks deals galore.

Rick's Place staff get in the mood. Date: Jan 1991

Rick's Place staff get in the mood. Date: Jan 1991 - Credit: Archant

Evening News newspaper clipping from the EDP archive. Date: September 18, 1998. 

Evening News newspaper clipping from the EDP archive. Date: September 18, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

Rick's Place. Date: Unknown.

Rick's Place. Date: Unknown. - Credit: Archant

Operating from the 1980s until the early noughties, Rick's Place had previously been known as Scamps which opened in the summer of 1973.

The venue was named as a nod to Humphrey Bogart’s bar in the film Casablanca and punters could expect more than your run of the mill nightclub experience at Rick's Place.

Steve Kennedy (left) and Paul Taylor behind the bar at Rick's Place. Date: Jun 1991

Steve Kennedy (left) and Paul Taylor behind the bar at Rick's Place. Date: Jun 1991 - Credit: Archant

Rick's Place revamp. Date: Dec 1994

Rick's Place revamp. Date: Dec 1994 - Credit: Archant

Evening News newspaper clipping from the EDP archive. Date: June 19, 1998. 

Evening News newspaper clipping from the EDP archive. Date: June 19, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

Radio Broadland hosted parties there and local bands had their chance to step into the spotlight. 

Special guests included all sorts of celebrities from Eastenders actors to glamour models. 

Rick's Place managers Paul Breslin (left) and Paul Allen demonstrate the infamous gunge machine. Dat

Rick's Place managers Paul Breslin (left) and Paul Allen demonstrate the infamous gunge machine. Date: Apr 1993 - Credit: Archant

Evening News newspaper clipping from the EDP archive. Date: August 14, 1998. 

Evening News newspaper clipping from the EDP archive. Date: August 14, 1998. - Credit: Archant Library

Additional novelties included a gunge machine and the 'Spaceball' - based on NASA’s gyroscope trainer used by astronauts-to-be to simulate weightlessness, giving the rider a 360-degree experience from all directions.  

Contact benjamin.craske@archant.co.uk if you have memories of Rick's Place and nights out in Anglia Square and would like to share them.

The entrance to Rick's Place in Anglia Square, Norwich. 

The entrance to Rick's Place in Anglia Square, Norwich. - Credit: Archant Library


Nostalgia
Heritage
Norwich News

