Remember nights out at Rick's Place in Anglia Square?
These were the days before the beating heart of Norwich nightlife drifted to Prince of Wales Road and Riverside.
Rick's Place in Anglia Square offered clubbers a place to let their hair down with themed events and drinks deals galore.
Operating from the 1980s until the early noughties, Rick's Place had previously been known as Scamps which opened in the summer of 1973.
The venue was named as a nod to Humphrey Bogart’s bar in the film Casablanca and punters could expect more than your run of the mill nightclub experience at Rick's Place.
Radio Broadland hosted parties there and local bands had their chance to step into the spotlight.
Special guests included all sorts of celebrities from Eastenders actors to glamour models.
Additional novelties included a gunge machine and the 'Spaceball' - based on NASA’s gyroscope trainer used by astronauts-to-be to simulate weightlessness, giving the rider a 360-degree experience from all directions.
Contact benjamin.craske@archant.co.uk if you have memories of Rick's Place and nights out in Anglia Square and would like to share them.
For more nostalgic content like this subscribe to our new Through the Decades newsletter