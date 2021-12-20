'I ran for my life': Grandad shares memory of being shot at in city park
- Credit: The Rackman family
Walking around the Fine City in 2021 it is difficult to imagine it ravaged by war.
But David Robert Rackham, 87, is determined not to let the past - and the sacrifices the people of Norwich made - be forgotten.
So Mr Rackham, who lives in Sprowston, has turned to social media to share his stories of growing up in the 30s and 40s.
His tales of finding fun despite the terrifying times have attracted thousands of likes, shares and comments to the surprise of the city grandfather.
David, who has five children, said: "It's quite rewarding. I thought it would bore people."
David, who grew up in Allen's Lane in Sprowston, said one of his starkest memories was using an old fuel engine dumped by a plane based at RAF Horsham to paddle down an anti-tank trench.
These deep trenches could be found across the city including in Catton Park, Chapel Break Road and Dereham Road.
Most Read
- 1 Safety fears sparked over new £400,000 bus lane
- 2 Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing
- 3 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
- 4 Greater Anglia axes services as Omicron reduces passenger numbers
- 5 Final chance to see couple's incredible Christmas wonderland after 14 years
- 6 12 'Black Friday' arrests as Covid quietens weekend before Christmas
- 7 14 photos of when a new Sainsbury's store opened near Norwich in 1978
- 8 Carousel from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang makes Christmas visit to Norwich
- 9 Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'
- 10 Award-winning fish and chip shop launches battered pigs in blankets
He said: "When they flooded they were deep enough for us to get in the empty fuel tanks and float or paddle about."
He added another memory had been triggered by seeing a post about works in Glenburne Avenue.
He said: "That road used to be a smallholding next to my house. My brother and I with the horse and cart would collect food scraps from Sprowston and the barley drainage from a brewery and it would be made into feed for the pigs."
He also remembered walking through Wensum Park with his neighbour Lesley during the Second World War when "the peace of the park was shattered by the roar of a low flying aircraft, spitting bullets along the length of the park".
He said: "I wasn't scared - I ran for my life but by that time I was used to it. Then a bomb was dropped near the old gas works - a young lady living nearby had gone home for lunch and it hit her home."
David, who later married wife Marian, added: "Someone in the comments said her grandma was in the park at the same time.
"My children and grandchildren encouraged me to start writing them down so I'm trying to do one a day."
- What happened to Norwich in the Second World War?
Norwich had appeared to have escaped the worst of the war.
But then on Monday, April 27, 1942, the Luftwaffe set out to reduce parts of the city to rubble.
They had read in the Baedeker travel guides that Norwich was a place of great historical interest - and so targeted many of the city's landmark buildings were targeted.
It was approaching midnight when 25 to 30 planes flew over and dropped bombs - largely on residential streets.
That night the Luftwaffe pounded Norwich, dropping around 185 heavy bombs, weighing more than 50 tons in around two hours.
At the time, official records reported 162 deaths with almost 600 others being seriously injured.
The planes returned on Wednesday, April 29, 1942, and did less damage given anti-aircraft fire.
It lasted for just over an hour with figures recording 69 people to have died.