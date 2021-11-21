Looking back at former Norwich clothing shop turned wine bar

W&G Boston clothing store and jewellers on Orford Street in Norwich, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

Prams, riding hats, wedding rings and chefs' whites are some of the items people remember buying from a former Norwich firm.

It is believed that W&G Boston first opened around 1856 with a clothes shop on Farmers Avenue, a neighbouring jeweller and pawnbroker on Orford Street and a pram shop - named George Boston and Sons - located on Orford Hill.

On an online blog remembering Norwich's former shops it stated that the business specialised in working attire like warehouse coats and chef’s black-and-white checked trousers.

Joe Mason wrote: “Boston’s baby carriage shop had closed by 1974, but the clothing shop must have lasted until the redevelopment of Farmers Avenue came with the building of the Castle Mall."

W&G Boston clothing store and jewellers on Orford Street in Norwich, 1986. - Credit: Archant Library

We asked readers to recall their memories of W&G Boston on our Norwich Remembers Facebook page.

Mike Jones said: "Bostons owned most of the shops in and around that area. I remember quite clearly the three spheres hanging outside Boston’s when it was a pawn broker. I think the frame that they hung from is still there."

Stephen Coote said: “Received four complete sets of chef's whites on commencement of my apprenticeship in 1966.

“I bought my lovely tansad twin pushchair from there, oh boy it was heavy, but very sturdy,” said Bernahdette McGuire.

Bostons wine bare in Norwich in 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Ann Brittian commented: “Bought my Wedding Ring from there in 1967.”

“Bought my first set of chef whites from there in 1957. Apprenticeship at Purdy's on Tombland” said Trevor Creed.

Sue Strutt said: “I was a pony mad child. I remember buying my first riding hat and jodhpurs.”

Bostons wine bare in Norwich in 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

“Remember window full of carriage prams,” commented Liz Norkett.

The Farmers Avenue site then operated as the Napier Tavern and following this Bostons restaurant and wine bar from 1990 to around 1997.

Bostons wine bar in 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Gwen Batten said she remembered meeting her friends at the restaurant for coffee.

It was then opened as Owens Café Bar but underwent various name changes.

The site was called Traffik from 2007 to 2008, Bling Pag in 2009, Over De Flames in 2010 and Basement in 2011.

Bostons wine bar in 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Today the former W&G Boston on Farmers Avenue store, opposite The Bell Hotel, is occupied by a hairdresser and the former jeweller on Orford Street is a nail bar.

Bostons wine bar in 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Bostons wine bare in Norwich in 1993. - Credit: Archant Library



