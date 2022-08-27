What was life like at Carrow Works in the 1900s?

Her Majesty, the wife of King Edward VII, thanked editor FR Widdows for sending her the first edition of Carrow Works magazine, saying she was looking forward with much interest to perusing it.

I am sure she would have enjoyed reading about the life and times of the men and women at the world-famous Colman empire. Not so much a job, more a way of life.

The magazine, first published in 1907, was a brilliant piece of work which was read by one and all…it summed up so well why people were proud to work for J & J Colman, where many spent their entire working life – and more.

The royal seal of approval sent to Colmans in 1907. - Credit: Colmans

Colmans WAS their life.

Let’s have a look at the second edition in December, which includes stories such as The Star of Bethlehem by Ethel Colman (who later became the first lady lord mayor of Norwich) and gives us a flavour what the workers were up to.

Welcome to 1907!

Excerpt one

Billy Bluelight (William Cullum) would stand by the Carrow entrance gates selling his penny cough lozenges in the winter when he wasn’t racing boats in the summer.

“I have enjoyed several walks and talks with Billy, and have always heard something to interest and instruct,” wrote Tom.

“He is a general favourite with those of us who have discovered him – a good natured, hard-working, honest, sensible and respectable member of society.”

Excerpt two

This school has just closed its 20th year and is showing marked signs of increased interest and membership – over 100 being present each Sunday lately.

Excerpt three

The directors have appointed Mr WJ Wright, late bandmaster of the Royal Cardigan Artillery, as bandmaster at Carrow Works. It is proposed to form a Juvenile Branch, in addition to the present band, and also a male voice choir.

Excerpt four

The announcement that the chairman of the company had been created a baronet, gratified us all. That Sir Jeremiah Colman may long be spared to bear the title upon on him by His Majesty King Edward VII, is the sincere wish of all who are in any way connected with J & J Colman Limited.

Excerpt five

On October 9 a pleasant function took place in the Carrow Refreshment Rooms, the occasion being a presentation from the staff to two of the oldest members of the Counting House on their release from active business duties.

Excerpt six

Robert Hadfield Caswell accepted from Mr J Stuart an inscribed gold watch and a gold pendant to mark his 48-year service from the staff and a silver inkstand on behalf of Mr Colman and Mr Stuart.

Then Mr Colman presented Mr Henry Rosling with a gilt French clock, ornamented with blue enamel and vases to match, “a very beautiful work of art” to mark his 42 years of service and Mr Stuart presented him with an engraved silver inkstand.

The recipients, in acknowledging these gifts experienced considerable difficulty in hiding their emotions.

It was said that Robert Caswell could now rest on his oars and allow his bark to glide quietly along the remaining portion of life’s river.

Excerpt seven

With the change of season after the bright sunshine and the outdoor sports, we have had to turn our attention to indoor amusements.

We opened the season when the Goat Lane Male Voice Choir, conducted by Mr Barber, gave some very enjoyable part songs. Then there was A Circular Trip in the Home County, illustrated by 100 limelight views and animated photographs.

Excerpt eight

A new departure this season, taking the form of a “Smoker” for men only. To the sweet strains of the guitar, Mr Collinson gave us a humorous description of how “Father attempted to lay a carpet on the stairs” greatly to the amusement of some of our lady friends.

Excerpt nine

The month of October was a particularly unfortunate period for all the matches played were lost. Then changes were made and after that Carrow beat Yarmouth 1-0, Beccles 7-0 and Cromer 3-0.

Carrow ended up top of the league with Yarmouth at the bottom.

In the works league Trowse won seniors while Box took the junior title. There were four teams in each league.

And that’s just some of the clubs and social events…never mind the work!

Today Carrow Works is closed as the debate over the future continues.







