In pictures: King Charles III's visits to Norwich through the years

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich in 2010. - Credit: Archant

The new King has visited Norwich on multiple occasions over the years.

From the Royal Norfolk Show to the University of East Anglia, King Charles III has seen the best of the Fine City and the surrounding areas.

Here we take a look through our archives at some of his visits to Norwich.

Norwich Lower School pupils out to greet Prince Charles on arrival at the Great Hospital, in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles talking with 100-year-old Gertrude Patrick (left), and 102-year-old Elizabeth Keys on his visit to the Great Hospital in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles arriving at the Great Hospital, Norwich, in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles talks to delegates Fiona Gilbert from Downham Market High School and Douglas Hackett from Sir John Leman High School, Beccles, during his visit to the Prince of Wales Education Summer School at Dunston Hall near Norwich in 2003. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles and Education Secretary Charles Clarke (left) during HRH's visit to the Prince of Wales Education Summer School at Dunston Hall in 2003. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles while listening to speeches during his visit to the Prince of Wales Education Summer School at Dunston Hall in 2003. - Credit: Archant

The Prince of Wales at the 2004 Royal Norfolk Show at the Norfolk Showground in 2004. - Credit: Archant

The Prince of Wales at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2004. - Credit: Archant

The Prince of Wales meeting catering students from City College Norwich in 2004. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the University of East Anglia in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles meeting students at the UEA in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich in 2010. - Credit: Archant