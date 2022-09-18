Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
In pictures: King Charles III's visits to Norwich through the years

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:15 AM September 18, 2022
Prince Charles visiting the school of enviornmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich. The Prince of Wa

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich in 2010. - Credit: Archant

The new King has visited Norwich on multiple occasions over the years.

From the Royal Norfolk Show to the University of East Anglia, King Charles III has seen the best of the Fine City and the surrounding areas.

Here we take a look through our archives at some of his visits to Norwich.

NORWICH LOWER SCHOOL PUPILS OUT TO GREET PRINCE CHARLES ON ARRIVAL AT THE GREAT HOSPITAL , NORWICH

Norwich Lower School pupils out to greet Prince Charles on arrival at the Great Hospital, in 1998. - Credit: Archant

PRINCE CHARLES TALKING WITH 100 YEAR OLD GERTRUDE PATRICK, LEFT AND 102 YEAR OLD ELIZABETH KEYS ON H

Prince Charles talking with 100-year-old Gertrude Patrick (left), and 102-year-old Elizabeth Keys on his visit to the Great Hospital in 1998. - Credit: Archant

HAPPY PRINCE CHARLES ON ARRIVAL AT THE GREAT HOSPITAL , NORWICH.

Prince Charles arriving at the Great Hospital, Norwich, in 1998. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles talks to delegates Fiona Gilbert from Downham Market High School and Douglas Hackett

Prince Charles talks to delegates Fiona Gilbert from Downham Market High School and Douglas Hackett from Sir John Leman High School, Beccles, during his visit to the Prince of Wales Education Summer School at Dunston Hall near Norwich in 2003. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles sees the funnyside of a speach while Education Secretary Charles Clarke takes a more

Prince Charles and Education Secretary Charles Clarke (left) during HRH's visit to the Prince of Wales Education Summer School at Dunston Hall in 2003. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles while listening to speaches during his visit to the Prince of Wales Education Summer

Prince Charles while listening to speeches during his visit to the Prince of Wales Education Summer School at Dunston Hall in 2003. - Credit: Archant

Royal Norfolk Show 2004 at the Norfolk Showground - H.R.H. The Prince of Wales at the showPictu

The Prince of Wales at the 2004 Royal Norfolk Show at the Norfolk Showground in 2004. - Credit: Archant

Royal Norfolk Show 2004 at the Norfolk Showground - H.R.H. The Prince of Wales at the showPictu

The Prince of Wales at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2004. - Credit: Archant

Royal Norfolk Show 2004 at the Norfolk Showground - H.R.H. The Prince of Wales at the showMeeting

The Prince of Wales meeting catering students from City College Norwich in 2004. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of enviornmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich. The Prince of Wa

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of enviornmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich. The Prince of Wa

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of enviornmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich. The Prince of Wa

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the University of East Anglia in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of enviornmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich. The Prince of Wa

Prince Charles meeting students at the UEA in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of enviornmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich. The Prince of Wa

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich in 2010. - Credit: Archant

Prince Charles visiting the school of enviornmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich. The Prince of Wa

Prince Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences in 2010. - Credit: Archant

