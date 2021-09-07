News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Office too warm? Imagine working in these former factories of Norwich

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 5:00 PM September 7, 2021   
Start-Rite shoes coming off the production line at the Ward Shoe Company, Magdalen Street, Norwich.

Start-Rite staff at the Ward Shoe Company, Magdalen Street, Norwich. Date: Jan 1974. Picture: EDP Library - Credit: Archant

The heatwave might get staff grumbling about the office - but not too long ago they would have been rolling up their sleeves and heading to a factory instead. 

As a summer of fun draws to a close and pupils head back to the classroom, we take a look back at what work looked like in Norwich in the past. 

Staff working on the production line at Rowntree Mackintosh chocolate factory, Norwich. pic taken

Staff working on the production line at Rowntree Mackintosh chocolate factory, Norwich. pic taken 6th may 1969 c12521 - Credit: Archant Library

Of course, shoe-making has always been one of the skills the city was famed for and has retained to this day. 

Colman's mustard. Interesting new pictures and footage of work on the disused factory show the next

Colman's Mustard in Norwich. Pic: EDP - Credit: Archant

And sticking with the theme of fashion, the city was also once home to a handbag manufacturer. 

Ready for distribution at the Colman's factory, 1994. Picture: Archant library

Ready for distribution at the Colman's factory, 1994 - Credit: Archant

Hard at work on one of the many production lines at the Colman's factory, c1960. Picture: Archant li

Hard at work on one of the many production lines at the Colman's factory, c1960. Picture: Archant library - Credit: Archant

One of the city's best-known brands, generations of families were also employed by the Colman's Mustard brand, which employed hundreds of people in the city centre. 

Colman's mustard. Interesting new pictures and footage of work on the disused factory show the next

Colman's Mustard in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Many of the buildings which were once factories have now been converted for residential use, such as the former Laurence Scott Factory near Carrow Road. 

Enjoyed taking a walk down memory lane? Find more content like this with Local Recall. 

Visit www.localrecall.co.uk.

Colman's mustard. Interesting new pictures and footage of work on the disused factory show the next

Looking back at Colman's Mustard in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Filling mustard jars at the Colman's factory in 1940. Picture: Colman's/Unilever

Filling mustard jars at the Colman's factory in 1940 - Credit: Colman's/Unilever

