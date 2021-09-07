Office too warm? Imagine working in these former factories of Norwich
- Credit: Archant
The heatwave might get staff grumbling about the office - but not too long ago they would have been rolling up their sleeves and heading to a factory instead.
As a summer of fun draws to a close and pupils head back to the classroom, we take a look back at what work looked like in Norwich in the past.
Of course, shoe-making has always been one of the skills the city was famed for and has retained to this day.
And sticking with the theme of fashion, the city was also once home to a handbag manufacturer.
One of the city's best-known brands, generations of families were also employed by the Colman's Mustard brand, which employed hundreds of people in the city centre.
Many of the buildings which were once factories have now been converted for residential use, such as the former Laurence Scott Factory near Carrow Road.
