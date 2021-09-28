News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich nostalgia: Visit Eaton Park in the 1990s

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 6:30 AM September 28, 2021   
Children swimming in the boating lake at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Children swimming in the boating lake at Eaton Park in Norwich. Date: July 12, 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

In the 1920s it provided employment relief to an army of First World War veterans from Norfolk and today thousands of visitors still enjoy this beloved Norwich park.

For a city with green spaces and parks galore, Eaton Park stands out as a special place for many people living in and around Norwich.

Three boys in a canoe on Eaton Park boating lake in Norwich in 1994

Canoe capers for this Parkside School trio on Eaton Park's boating lake in Norwich. Date: May 11, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

The Norwich Area Brass Band at the bandstand at Eaton Park in Norwich 1995. 

The Norwich Area Brass Band performed on Bank Holiday Monday from the bandstand at Eaton Park in Norwich. Date: May 29, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

It was opened in 1928 by Edward, Prince of Wales and in the decades since Eaton Park has grown with the addition of new features from playground facilities and tennis courts to a miniature railway and skate park.

But today we are winding back the clock to the 1990s for a stroll around its tree-lined paths and tranquil ponds.

Dog walker on a bench at Eaton Park, Norwich in 1995

A dog walker paused for a quiet moment on a bench in an autumnal Eaton Park at Norwich. Date: October 30, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

A modeller prepared his craft to dive in Eaton Park's model yacht pond on June 25, 1994.

A modeller prepared his craft to dive in Eaton Park's model yacht pond on June 25, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Several of these pictures predate the Heritage Lottery grant of £4.2m in 1998 which funded major refurbishments across three parks in Norwich.

Please enjoy these old photos from the EDP archive and if you would like to explore more vintage pictures of Norfolk visit thestoryof.uk

Leaves floating in the lily pond at Eaton Park, Norwich in 1999

Leaves floated in the lily pond at Eaton Park on a crisp October day in 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

All aboard the Eaton Park Miniature Railway in 1993.

All aboard the Eaton Park Miniature Railway in 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

The pavilion at Eaton Park in 1999

Architectural detail of the rotunda at Eaton Park in Norwich. Date: July 14, 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich anglers at Eaton Park boating lake in 1995.

Norwich City Council banned fishing at Eaton Park in Norwich after complaints from model boat enthusiasts. Date: August 16, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

A cyclist rides through Eaton Park in Norwich on a bright autumn day in 1999

A cyclist rode through Eaton Park in Norwich on a bright autumn day in 1999. - Credit: Archant Library


Frank and Vince Hilz at the Eaton Pitch and Putt course at Eaton Park in 1991. 

Brothers Frank and Vince Hilz at the Eaton Pitch and Putt course at Eaton Park in Norwich on July 15, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

The bandstand and pavilion at Eaton Park, Norwich in 1999. 

The bandstand and rotunda at Eaton Park, Norwich on July 14, 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

Daffodils at Eaton Park in Norwich in 1994

Spring was in the air and the daffodils were in bloom at Eaton Park in Norwich on April 5, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

