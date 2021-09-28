Norwich nostalgia: Visit Eaton Park in the 1990s

Gallery

Published: 6:30 AM September 28, 2021

Children swimming in the boating lake at Eaton Park in Norwich. Date: July 12, 1997. - Credit: Archant Library

In the 1920s it provided employment relief to an army of First World War veterans from Norfolk and today thousands of visitors still enjoy this beloved Norwich park.

For a city with green spaces and parks galore, Eaton Park stands out as a special place for many people living in and around Norwich.

Canoe capers for this Parkside School trio on Eaton Park's boating lake in Norwich. Date: May 11, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

The Norwich Area Brass Band performed on Bank Holiday Monday from the bandstand at Eaton Park in Norwich. Date: May 29, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

It was opened in 1928 by Edward, Prince of Wales and in the decades since Eaton Park has grown with the addition of new features from playground facilities and tennis courts to a miniature railway and skate park.

But today we are winding back the clock to the 1990s for a stroll around its tree-lined paths and tranquil ponds.

A dog walker paused for a quiet moment on a bench in an autumnal Eaton Park at Norwich. Date: October 30, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

A modeller prepared his craft to dive in Eaton Park's model yacht pond on June 25, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Several of these pictures predate the Heritage Lottery grant of £4.2m in 1998 which funded major refurbishments across three parks in Norwich.

Leaves floated in the lily pond at Eaton Park on a crisp October day in 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

All aboard the Eaton Park Miniature Railway in 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Architectural detail of the rotunda at Eaton Park in Norwich. Date: July 14, 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City Council banned fishing at Eaton Park in Norwich after complaints from model boat enthusiasts. Date: August 16, 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Brothers Frank and Vince Hilz at the Eaton Pitch and Putt course at Eaton Park in Norwich on July 15, 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

The bandstand and rotunda at Eaton Park, Norwich on July 14, 1999. - Credit: Archant Library

Spring was in the air and the daffodils were in bloom at Eaton Park in Norwich on April 5, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library