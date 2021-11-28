News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A look back at shoppers in Norwich over the decades

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:08 AM November 28, 2021
Norwich Streets -- RThis busy scene in Rampant Horse Street as Norwich is filled with shoppers a

This busy scene in Rampant Horse Street as Norwich is filled with shoppers at they come to the city for the after Christmas sales. Pictured in December 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

With Christmas around the corner, Norwich shoppers are out in force at this time of the year.

On Black Friday, many flocked to the city centre to make the most of the sales and grab some bargain gifts.

Norwich Streets -- L Shoppers in London Street Dated -- 25 July, 1982 Photograph -- C3715

Shoppers in London Street. Pictured in July 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

But the number of people in the city centre today is a far cry from the days before online shopping and the coronavirus pandemic - which led to the closure of many high street retailers.

Topshop, Debenhams, Cath Kidston and Game are some of the most recent losses in the city.

We have looked through our archives and gathered photos of London Street, Gentleman's Walk, St Stephen's Street, Castle Mall and Rampant Horse Street over the past few decades - which show just how much our shopping habits have changed. 

Gentleman's Walk pictured in 1982.

Gentleman's Walk pictured in 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Streets -- RRampant Horse Street crowded with shoppers and holidaymakersDated -- 29

Rampant Horse Street crowded with shoppers and holiday makers pictured in August 1973. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas sales shoppers in St Stephen's Street at Norwich. Date: December 29, 1982.

Christmas sales shoppers in St Stephen's Street at Norwich. Pictured December 29, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich -- C -- Castle MallInterior picture of Castle Mall showing the first shoppers to use it.

Picture of Castle Mall showing the first shoppers to use it. Pictured September 23, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Trade and Industry -- RetailShoppers at the end of year Sale at Marks & Spencers store iin Norwi

Retail Shoppers at the end of year Sale at Marks & Spencers store in Norwich. Pictured in June 3, 2004. - Credit: Archant Library

The brolly brigade out in force - shoppers dodging the rain on the market, Gentlemans walk, Norwich.

Shoppers dodging the rain on the market, Gentlemans Walk. Pictured in November 14. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shopping at the Royal Arcade in Norwich. Date: November 24, 1994.

Christmas shopping at the Royal Arcade in Norwich. Pictured November 24, 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd Gentleman's Walk in Norwich, 10th December 1995. Picture: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Pictured December 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd St Stephens Street in Norwich, 18th December 1993. Picture: Archant Library

Christmas shoppers crowd St Stephens Street in Norwich, December 18, 1993. - Credit: Archant Library

Shoppers in Debehams during the 1993 winter sales. Picture: Archant Library

Shoppers in Debehams, in Norwich, during the 1993 winter sales. - Credit: Archant Library


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon