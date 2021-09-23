It's behind you! A look back at Norwich pantos through the years

Gallery

With panto season just around the corner, we've had a look through our archives to find some of the dames, villains and cows of yesteryear. Oh yes we have!

The annual pantomime at the Theatre Royal is a Norwich institution, with everything from Dick Whittington and His Cat to Mother Goose being performed down the years.

Just this week the stars of the panto's 2021 edition were announced.

In 1982, Kathy Staff, well-known for her roles in Open All Hours and Last of the Summer Wine starred in Mother Goose alongside Rod Hull and Emu among others.

Sale of the Century star Nicholas Parsons played Dick in 1993, while former Doctor Who, Sylvester McCoy once featured in Cinderella.

Richard Gauntlett has been the dame at the Theatre Royal for over 20 years and here he is starring in Jack and the Beanstalk.

