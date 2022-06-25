Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Stranger things: History of city's refugees

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:00 AM June 25, 2022
Paul Dickson tells the story of the Stranger refugees who helped shape Norwich into the Fine City it is today.

Paul Dickson tells the story of the Stranger refugees who helped shape Norwich into the Fine City it is today. - Credit: Archant / Paul Dickson

Norwich is rich with diversity, welcoming and recognised as a city of sanctuary.

And much like today the city has welcomed people from far and wide to settle here for hundreds of years.

The Strangers were one such group and an integral part of our city - helping shape it into an economic powerhouse.

Strangers' Hall

Historic Strangers' Hall in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Many city folk can trace their ancestry back to the Dutch and Flemish refugees who settled in the city back in the 16th century.

Paul Dickson, who ran a tour for Norfolk Museums Service looking at the impact of the Strangers, said: "The Strangers were protestant religious refugees from the Spanish Netherlands, modern day Belgium, Luxemburg and the Artois region of France.

The premises of clothing store White Stuff. Notice the Dutch gable and the bay windows with highly d

The premises of clothing store White Stuff. Notice the Dutch gable and the bay windows with highly decorative plasterwork. Picture: JOHN NORMAN - Credit: Archant

"Initially 30 families were invited to Norwich, most of the men were weavers.

"Thomas Sotherton, Mayor of Norwich from 1565 to 1566 was closely involved in the invitation.

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside 'stunning' flat overlooking Norwich Market
  2. 2 Chim chim, I do! Couple tie the knot in Mary Poppins-themed wedding
  3. 3 Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub
  1. 4 Military helicopters spotted flying over Norfolk
  2. 5 Are you the mystery Norwich builder Peter Crouch is searching for?
  3. 6 All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes
  4. 7 Blanket ban: Standing room only for Simply Red fans
  5. 8 Train evacuated after hitting horse on Norwich to Diss line
  6. 9 Hidden 90-acre wildlife haven in city secured after £600k investment
  7. 10 Missing Taverham man found safe and well

"He lived at what is now Strangers Hall museum where some of the refugees stayed at his house."

And the huge influence of the Strangers remains obvious throughout the city - if people know where to look.

Mr Dickson added: "By the end of the 1570s numbers were at their peak, with around 6,000 Strangers in the city, comprising Dutch and French speakers.

Strangers’ Hall, where Flemish weavers were given sanctuary in the 16th century

Strangers’ Hall, where Flemish weavers were given sanctuary in the 16th century after fleeing religious persecution. - Credit: ©Norfolk Museums Service

"This was about 30pc of the Norwich population.

"The weavers introduced a lighter woollen cloth to the city, which became known as the new draperies, and gave a great boost to the textile industry.

"The first printing press in Norwich was set up by Anthony de Solempne - one of the Strangers from Brabant.

"He operated as a printer from 1568-72 before focussing on working as a wine merchant."

"The Strangers also brought with them the canary the weavers brought with them as a companion - which a few people may now recognise - became the logo for Norwich City Football Club.

"We can also see in the Dutch style architecture of many of our buildings like the gables you see."

Who else settled in this Fine City?

It wasn't just the Strangers who came to settle in Norwich and made a massive impact.

French protestant refugees who arrived in the city after the end of religious toleration in France known as the Huguenots are also notable.

Mr Dickson said: "The Huguenots arrived with the revocation of the Edict of Nantes in 1685.

"It's possible that up to 200 Huguenots made their way to Norwich.

Paul Dickson pictured at Norwich Market on a walking tour

Paul Dickson pictured at Norwich Market on a walking tour - Credit: Paul Dickson

"Gaston Martineau was one of the refugees.

"He arrived in Norwich in 1693 and worked as a doctor in the city - as did the next three generations of his family.

"His great-grandson, Philip Meadows Martineau was assistant surgeon, then surgeon at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital from 1778 to 1828.

"He founded the Norwich Subscription Library in 1784 and lived at Bracondale Lodge, which is now the location for County Hall, and Martineau Lane is named after him."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Bull at Hellesdon, which is now The Chestnut Tree. Picture: Archant

Opening date for renamed pub revealed following £479k revamp

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police box on Hall Road in Norwich which has planning permission to become a new home

City police box still up for sale - with permission to become a new home

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
What changes to the A47 would look like at Blofield looking towards Acle. Picture: Highways England

A47 dualling gets government green light

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Sung Kang with staff at the Bird in Hand in Wreningham.

Norfolk Live News

Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon