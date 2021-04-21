Homes for heroes: The bungalows built as a testament to Norfolk's sacrifice
It is easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life and miss the hidden history all around us.
Many of us sit in Norwich traffic or walk through the city, perhaps not realising that portals to the past are but a few feet away.
One such place is a secluded spot nestled near Mousehold Heath where a slice of Norfolk history is remembered.
Built between 1948-1950, the Memorial Bungalows on Mousehold Lane were constructed to house Royal Norfolk Regiment soldiers that had been disabled in combat and in memory of their 2,025 comrades who died during the Second World War.
The bungalows were made possible by community fundraising efforts and the Norwich Home Guard that presented the land at a cost of £4,000 to the Royal Norfolk Regiment Memorial Trust.
They sit next to the Memorial Cottages which were built after the First World War to honour the 'Norfolks' who never returned from that terrible conflict.
Cecil Upcher was the architect behind both sets of memorial buildings. Himself a First World War veteran, he served with the 9th Battalion Norfolk Regiment but returned to his architecture practice after being wounded in 1915 and succumbing to shell shock in 1916.
The six terraced bungalows were built in a quarter circle terrace and a Vernacular Baroque style with curving Dutch gables.
The Memorial Bungalows were opened in July 1951 by H.M. Lieutenant for Norfolk, Lieutenant Colonel Sir Edmund Bacon.
"We are proud to know that we have a regiment bearing the county name, which has always throughout its long history borne a high reputation in days of peace and claimed great honour and achievement in time of war," said Sir Edmund.
Official guests included the Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Norwich, the Earl and Lady of Leicester, various military officials alongside representatives from the Home Guard and British Legion.
The Sprowston Parish Church choir led the singing with the combined Regimental and 4th Battallion bands performing the music to accompany them.
Please enjoy reliving the opening of this hidden Norwich war memorial by browsing these old pictures of the event from our archive.
Please enjoy reliving the opening of this hidden Norwich war memorial by browsing these old pictures of the event from our archive.