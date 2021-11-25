Can you spot yourself at Harry Potter book and film launches over the years?

Gallery

Sebastian Conway, 7, dressed as Harry Potter. Pictured at the Harry Potter party at Ottakers to coincide with the launch at midnight of the new book "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" in 2005. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2005

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The occasion has been marked with great fanfare and a TV special is being planned, which will see the three main stars - Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson - reunited to talk through their careers on the blockbusting series.

Meanwhile cinemas have been celebrating the anniversary with fresh screenings of the film.

Back in November 2001, the movie opened amid huge excitement from fans.

It was based on the first Harry Potter book by J.K Rowling which was published in 1997.

At screenings young readers turned up dressed as their favourite characters, with queues of young wizards appearing outside cinemas.

Here is a selections of photos from the time - and from subsequent book and film releases - showing how Potter fans marked the occasion.

Harry Potter crazy Celia Durrant former worker at UCI Riverside with Buttercup the ferret. Ferrets for the movie were supplied by PACT. - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.

The Harry Potter trilogy books. - Credit: Archant

Daphne Knoghts outside Langleys with the Lego Harry Potter castle. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Olivia Hampson was a big Harry Potter fan and had one of her books signed by the cast of the film. - Credit: ECN

Alan Staton from Bertram Books in Norwich with one of the Harry Potter books. - Credit: Archant

Kids dressed up as Harry Potter characters at the screening of the Harry Potter movie. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Staff at Cinema City in Norwich celebrated the premier of Harry Potter with fancy dress, quizzes and other things. Zoe Saber looking after the sweets. Pictured in 2009. - Credit: Archant

Staff at Cinema City in Norwich celebrated the premier of Harry Potter with fancy dress, quizzes and other things. Pictured is cinema-goers dressed up as Hogwarts castle in 2009. - Credit: Archant

Jim Stevenson, former team leader in Jarrold's toy department with Harry Potter Products. - Credit: Archant

Lucy Clark and Jake Brown, winners of the Harry Potter fancy dress. Pictured before the preview shooting. - Credit: Archant

Daniel Rose from Barnby who is to audition for a part in the new Harry Potter film. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Queue of about 25 people at 8am at Waterstones in the Royal Arcade, Norwich for the new Harry Potter book in 2000. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2000

The first customers in the queue of about 25 people at Waterstones in the Royal Arcade, Norwich for the new J K Rowling book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Pictured in 2000. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2000

Waterstones, Norwich, and brothers Maxim, eight, and Edward Field, nine, from Beetley near Dereham, are already on the second and third chapters of the new J K Rowling book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2000

Fans ready for the Harry Potter film trailer are fans (left) Flora McNerney and her brother Jamie. Pictured in 2001. - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

Harry Potter enthusiasts start to queue at the UCI cinema for the trailer of the Harry Potter movie. Pictured in 2001. - Credit: Archant

Chris Rankin, with his Harry Potter script. He acted as Percy Weasley. Pictured in 2001. - Credit: Archant

Chris Rankin, from Dereham, acted as Percy Weasley. Pictured in 2001. - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

Foster Carer Sheila Kemp, with her granddaughters dressed up as Harry Potter. - Credit: Archant

Friends (left to right) Aime McNeely, Jamie McNerney, Lara McNeely and Flora McNerney displaying their UCI cinema tickets for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. - Credit: Archant

Harry Potter book launch at Borders, Chapelfield, Norwich. Pictured in 2007. - Credit: IAN BURT

Harry Potter book launch at Borders, Chapelfield, Norwich. Pictured in 2007. - Credit: IAN BURT

Harry Horsman and Martin Kleinhams que up for the fancy dress parade at the Forum for the Harry Potter book night party. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: EDP / Archant 2003

Harry Potter film review, Katie James. - Credit: Archant

Harry Potter fans queueing outside Ottakers in Norwich for the release of the new book. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: EDP / Archant 2003

Harry Potter book reviewer Loe Donnachie at Waterstones, Norwich. Pictured in 2003. - Credit: EDP / Archant 2003

Tyler and Olivia Smith at the Harry Potter film review. - Credit: Archant

The new Harry Potter books arriving at the Norwich Waterstones shop in 2003. - Credit: EDP / Archant 2003

Staff at the Odeon, Daniel Blackburn (kneeling), Celia Durrant and Daniel Elliott dressed up as Harry Potter for the latest Harry Potter film premiere at the Odeon Cinema in Norwich. Pictured in 2007. - Credit: Evening News © 2007

Edward Jenkins and his grandson Joshua Jenkins. - Credit: Archant

Kyle Harper and his guests at the Harry Potter film preview showing. - Credit: Archant

Harry Potter, 4, from Mattishall, who shares the same name as the character of the much hyped film - pictured with many Harry Potter books in 2001. - Credit: EDP © 2001

Phoebe York, 8, won four tickets to see a exclusive free advance screening of the new Harry Potter film called " The Philosopher's Stone". - Credit: EDP © 2001

From left to right: Tracey Moffat, Andrew Barkell and Louise Conneely protecting the boxes of new Harry Potter books in WHSmith. Pictured in 2000. - Credit: Archant

Katie Andrews, 7, reads Harry Potter. Picture taken at Ottakars book store, Norwich, in 2003. - Credit: Archant

First in the queue to buy the latest Harry Potter novel form Waterstones was nine-year-old Matthias Auton. He was rewarded with a T-shirt and posted. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

Cate Parker with Flora and Jamie McNerney with their Harry Potter novels outside Waterstones in Norwich. - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

