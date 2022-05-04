Falklands War hero remembered in new facility at city school
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
An "unassuming" war hero will be remembered for future generations through a city school award and wellbeing room.
Frank Armes, 21, who grew up in the Heartsease area, was killed on May 25, 1982, along with 18 other crew while stationed on HMS Coventry off West Falkland.
The marine engineer mechanic was a former student at Heartsease High School, in Salhouse Road, which has since been replaced with Open Academy.
On the 40th anniversary of Mr Armes' death a room known as the Ark Room at the school - used as a space for students struggling with everyday life - will be dedicated in his memory.
An annual award for an unsung hero within the school will also be given out to remember the 21-year-old, who joined the Royal Navy on January 17, 1978.
Gavin Scott, 58, from Costessey, who got to know Mr Armes during Navy training, has been pushing for a permanent memorial to his pal in the city.
He said: "It is unbelievable someone is going to recognise Frank and keep his memory alive.
"My jaw hit the floor when the school principal, Jon Ford, told me what was happening. It has restored my faith in people.
"Frank would have thought the award and room dedication was a lot of fuss because he was not that sort of person. He would have made a joke about it.
"He was quite an unassuming guy and didn't push himself to the front but would put an arm around you and make you feel like an important person."
Mr Scott added the memorials not only meant a lot to him but also to Mr Armes' two sisters who are still in the area.
The Costessey veteran, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of his Falklands War experience, said: "By doing this, it has helped me deal with that.
"It has helped exercise some demons."
He is also overwhelmed by the response to a Crowdfunder he set up around four weeks ago to raise £2,000 for a memorial bench in the city for Mr Armes.
With four days left it has raised £2,410.