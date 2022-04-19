Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Back in time: The Swinging Sixties in Norwich captured in colour

Author Picture Icon

Derek James

Published: 5:45 AM April 19, 2022
The grand Royal Hotel at Agricultural Hall Plain was a great place to stay or visit.

The grand Royal Hotel at Agricultural Hall Plain was a great place to stay or visit. - Credit: Philip Armes with thanks to Norwich Heritage Projects

He died five years ago but his memory and his work live on… Philip Armes was a much-loved and talented gentleman.

And as time moves on his wonderful photographs, and films, taken for Norwich Corporation, now City Council, are more important than ever.

Our pictures today come via Frances and Michael Holmes of Norwich Heritage Projects who worked closely with Philip while compiling their books.

Remember the popular Corner Tea House opposite Jarrolds?

Remember the popular Corner Tea House opposite Jarrolds? - Credit: Philip Armes with thanks to Norwich Heritage Projects

Photograph collector Philip Armes who has supplied some of the photographs used in the Norwich Socie

The much-loved civic photographer Philip Armes. He died in 2017 but his memory lives on. - Credit: Archant Library/Simon Finlay

They were taken at the start of the 1960s, a decade of swinging music and swinging demolition wrecking balls when it seemed old was bad and new was good.

Philip was born in the 1920s and served around the world with the RAF in the Second World War.

On his return from service he became a photographic assistant with the Corporation began and his lifelong work as a skilled and clever photographer and film-maker began.

All change – again. This was St Stephen’s in the early 1960s.

All change – again. This was St Stephen’s in the early 1960s. - Credit: Philip Armes with thanks to Norwich Heritage Projects

Working with the planning department he went out to take photographs of an area which was to be re-built or re-developed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Grandmother's plea as she feels her family have been 'left to rot'
  2. 2 Busy city road blocked after fire broke out in business site
  3. 3 Sky 'engulfed in orange' as huge fire spreads along city street
  1. 4 City McDonald's boss takes 21 vans to Europe in Ukraine mercy dash
  2. 5 Take a trip through 80 years of history in Norwich Lanes
  3. 6 Armed police called to clubland after staff threatened with needle
  4. 7 Graduate on 'impossible' task of raising cash for house deposit
  5. 8 'Rising cost of living means it's hardly worth me having a job'
  6. 9 Seven of the best walks in and around Norwich
  7. 10 Seven of the best farm shops in and around Norwich

Michael said Philip became a great friend over the years and provided them with many images from his large and well-ordered collection of local photographs.

Apart from the traffic being stopped from using Gentlemen’s Walk little has changed

Apart from the traffic being stopped from using Gentlemen’s Walk little has changed – and our market still serves us so well. - Credit: Philip Armes with thanks to Norwich Heritage Projects

“His images are not posed or intended to make any artistic statement. Instead they carry out an authenticity of exactly what Norwich was like at the time,” said Michael.

Look out for more of his work in the book Norwich 1945 to 1960: A Journey from Austerity to Prosperity by Norwich Heritage Projects.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

A busy day on Guildhall Hill

A busy day on Guildhall Hill. Some things never change – thank goodness. The joys of eating an Aldous ice-cream. Remember Chris? - Credit: Philip Armes with thanks to Norwich Heritage Projects

Demolition men at work in the city centre during 1960.

Demolition men at work in the city centre during 1960. - Credit: Philip Armes with thanks to Norwich Heritage Projects

Making way for the library in 1960.

Making way for the library in 1960. - Credit: Philip Armes with thanks to Norwich Heritage Projects


Nostalgia
Heritage
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Gridserve will be opening its new electric forecourt to the public this month

Opening date for high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt revealed

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Sean Casey admitted assault two police officers.

Man on push bike chased by police through city centre and arrested

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of people stopped and stared outside St Peter Mancroft Church in Norwich to witness a dramatic outdoor play

Why hundreds of people gathered in city for 'intriguing' outdoor spectacle

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Nursery assistant, Mark Curtis, sorting a tree delivery at the Urban Jungle garden centre, at Old Co

Gardening | Video

7 garden centres to visit in and around Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon