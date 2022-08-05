Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
7 closed restaurants in Norwich which are missed the most

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 AM August 5, 2022
NL_pizzaonepancakestoo_tombland_2002

Pizza One Pancakes Too in Tombland, Norwich - Credit: Natasha Lyster/EDP 2002

Whether they were a childhood staple or a favourite date night spot, Norwich's restaurants stay in our minds long after they close their doors.

Here are seven of the city's closed restaurants that are most missed by Evening News readers.

1. Pizza One, Pancakes Too

A trip to Pizza One Pancakes Too was an after school treat Picture: Natasha Lyster

Pizza One, Pancakes Too is the most missed restaurant in Norwich - Credit: EDP 2002

Easily the most missed restaurant in Norwich according to Evening News readers was Pizza One, Pancakes Too.

This former Tombland eatery enjoyed its glory days in the 1990s in the now-home of Italian restaurant Zizzi.

2. Wimpy

The Queen's Road Wimpy Bar, St Stephen's Street, Norwich: Picture by Sept 1965

The Queen's Road Wimpy Bar on St Stephen's Street. Taken in Sept 1965 - Credit: Archant

There were several Wimpy branches in Norwich including one in Queens Road, which opened in 1965, one in St Stephens Street and another in Anglia Square. 

Today the fast food brand has closed all but one of its branches in our area, with just one in King's Lynn remaining. 

3. Old Orleans

Before it was Las Iguanas, the corner unit at Riverside was Old Orleans - a restaurant that promised an authentic taste of the deep south.

Serving American-style food like Mississippi mud pie accompanied by jazz music, there was also an upstairs called New Orleans.

It is currently vacant.

4. Pedro's

How the old Pedro's restaurant used to look. Pic: Archant

Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens closed in 2019

Closing in 2019, this Mexican restaurant was open for almost 30 years. The building is now home to Harry's.

Pedro's director blamed its closure on "increasing competition" and said that it "just had not been busy enough to stay open".

5. Carluccio's

Carluccio's at Chapelfield in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

The unit Carluccio's was in has still not been filled - Credit: Archant copyright 2011

The Norwich branch of the Italian chain restaurant closed just before Christmas in 2018 as part of a restructuring of the company.

The restaurant was located in Chantry Place shopping centre and the unit has not been permanently occupied since.

6. The Floating Restaurant

This boat near Riverside was once a Thai restaurant, which closed in 2017, and then became the Vagabond Cafe.

It was removed from the city by The Broads Authority and Network Rail in 2020 after over 30 years in the mooring.

7. By Appointment

By Appointment. Photo: Simon Finlay

By Appointment. Photo: Simon Finlay - Credit: Archant

This restaurant and hotel in a 15th-century building was open for 25 years and served Hollywood actors, footballers and television stars.

The St George's Street business won national awards for its "utterly enjoyable mild eccentricity" and closed in 2012.

