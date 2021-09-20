What are your memories of Castle Quarter?

It's a Norwich institution, having welcomed shoppers under Norwich Castle for decades, but do you remember some of these moments from Castle Quarter's history?
Perhaps better known to long-time residents as the Castle Mall, the shopping centre has seen a lot down the years — including visits from Carry On star Barbara Windsor to open its Post Office in 1996, and the entire cast of Toy Story.
Dame Barbara Windsor opening the new Post Office in Castle Mall, 1996. Picture: Archant Library
Children got the chance to meet their favourite characters from Toy Story as One Great Day were fundraising for Great Ormond Street Picture: ANGIE SHARPE
Who can forget the queues when musical mecca Virgin Megastore opened, with floors upon floors of multimedia media delights.
Hundreds of people make their way into the new Virgin Mega Store as it opens in Castle Mall. Picture: Archant Library
The first Castle Mall customer Simon Ferry picks-up his CD on Seconds after the Virgin Mega Store opened. Picture: Archant Library
When Darren Huckerby visited the mall in 2004, many fans who had queued for hours to meet him were left disappointed as the doors of the Canary Store were slammed shut.
Canary fans Elliot(9) and Josh(11) King in the que for the Canary Store in Castle Mall before the shutters were closed on fans waiting to meet Darren Huckerby.
The mall has also become well-known for its seasonal events at Christmas and Easter.
THE PAGE FAMILY, FROM LYNG, WITH THE CASTLE MALL EASTER BUNNY: L-R: JAMES, THOMAS, RACHEL AND GEORGE. THE BUNNY WAS HANDING OUT COMPETITION LEAFLETS TO WIN PRIZES OF SHOPPING GIFT VOUCHERS.
Warming up before the competition takes place in the Castle Mall for the East Anglian YoYo champion.
The YoYo championships takes place in the Castle Mall on Saturday.
And the Evening News was there to cover it when the centre opened way back in 1993.
COPY OF THE FRONT COVER OF THE EVENING NEWS, 23 SEPTEMBER 1993, THE DAY THAT NORWICH'S CASTLE MALL OPENED FOR BUSINESS.
Norwich -- Buildings
View of Castle Mall Construction Site
Construction of Castle Mall. Pictured: Bob Clarke (L), project executive, Robert Key (C) junior environment minister and David Bloomfield, managing director in 1991. Picture: Archant Library
The opening of Norwich Disney store in Castle Mall.
Disney Store, Norwich Castle Mall. Sep 1993
