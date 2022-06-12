Can you remember Norwich's The Talk nightclub?

After 65 years Norwich nightlife staple The Talk closed for good this March, so we've looked through the Evening News archive to find the best pictures from its history.

It once hosted The Kinks, The Who and Cream, when it was known as the Melody Rooms in the 1960s and later hosted glam rock royalty such as Slade and Sweet in the 1970s.

Its story began in 1954, when the then Lord Mayor of Norwich, Horace Allen opened it as The Norwich Industrial Club, with more than 800 people in attendance.

Over the next 65 years the club would go on to have many names, whilst hosting cabaret, comedy and discos.

For its last 15 years of existence it was known as The Talk and hosted themed DJ nights, tribute bands and many other forms of entertainment.