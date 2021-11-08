A Norwich nightlife staple: Do you remember Chicago's?

It was the jewel in Norwich's nightlife crown, standing on Prince of Wales Road for more than 25 years - but can you remember visiting Chicago's Rock Cafe?

Take a jump back to the club during its early years in 1991, with these classic pictures pulled from our archive by Norwich Evening News community content curator, Siofra Connor.

Chicago's Rock Cafe in September 1991. - Credit: Archant

The club closed its doors in 2016 and reopened as Bar and Beyond, but before that the club was a rock 'n' roll ode to the 1950s with a laid back vibe during the day and a party atmosphere in the evening.

Inside the club was littered with Americana as guitars swung from its ceiling.

Chicago's Rock Cafe in September 1991. - Credit: Archant

Chicago's Rock Cafe in September 1991. - Credit: Archant

Chicago's Rock Cafe in September 1991. - Credit: Archant

Chicago's Rock Cafe in September 1991. - Credit: Archant

Chicago's on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant



